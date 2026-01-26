Southco Expands Southeast Asia Footprint With Chon Buri Facility Opening

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 January 2026 – Southco is proud to announce the grand opening of its new facility in Chon Buri, Thailand marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion into Southeast Asia. This facility will enhance our ability to serve customers more effectively by reducing lead times, strengthening supply chain resilience, and positioning Southco’s innovative, world-class operations closer to the dynamic markets.

Spanning over 2,255 square meters, the new facility will focus on the production of Captive Screws, Electronic Access Solutions, Ejectors, and clean room manufacturing for Quick Disconnect Adapters. This investment underscores Southco’s dedication to upholding global quality standards while providing outstanding products and services.

The grand opening event was a celebration of culture and achievement, featuring traditional Thai performances and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting. Colleagues and business partners gathered to commemorate the occasion, highlighting our unified vision for growth and innovation in the region.

Southco Thailand Grand Opening



This opening came on the heels of an outstanding year for Southco, marked by record growth and the introduction of new capabilities and facilities worldwide. The Chon Buri factory is poised to play a pivotal role in delivering cutting-edge solutions to customers throughout Southeast Asia.

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 75 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.

