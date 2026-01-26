25 C
Thailand Temporarily Eases Border Rules for Lao Citizens for Phra That Phanom Festival

By Namfon Chanthavong
The annual Phra That Phanom Stupa festival, held during the third lunar month’s full moon (typically in late February or March).

Thailand has approved temporary border relaxations with Laos to support cross-border travel during the annual Phra That Phanom Worship Festival.

The festival is a major religious event shared by communities on both sides of the Mekong River.

According to Thai media reports, a royal decree published in the Royal Gazette authorises extended operating hours and eased travel procedures at the That Phanom border crossing from 26 January to 3 February. The measure aims to facilitate pilgrimages, boost cultural tourism, and reinforce people-to-people ties between Laos and Thailand.

Under the temporary arrangement, the That Phanom checkpoint will remain open daily from 6:00 am until midnight.

Thai Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary Ansit Sampantharat said the decree applies exclusively to festival-related travel. Authorities stressed that the relaxation does not extend to third-country nationals, commercial goods, or private vehicle crossings at this point.

Officials also confirmed that security, public health, and crime prevention measures will remain in place throughout the nine-day period.

The Phra That Phanom Festival holds deep religious and cultural significance for both countries.

Thai authorities expect the temporary border easing to increase visitor numbers and local spending during the festival, providing a seasonal boost to tourism and reinforcing long-standing cultural connections between Lao and Thai communities.

