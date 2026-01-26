“Yiwu Right Away” Promotional Video Released, 2026 Spring Festival Gala Preparations in Yiwu Enter Final Stage

YIWU, China, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from Yiwu Media Convergence Center:

Today marks the traditional Chinese Laba Festival, heralding the approach of the Lunar Chinese New Year. A promotional video titled “Yiwu Right Away” for the Spring Festival Gala has been released to the world. As one of the designated sub-venues for the 2026 Spring Festival Gala, Yiwu is now undergoing its final preparations.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

At the Yiwu International Trade Market, a sprawling complex with over 80,000 stalls offering more than 2.1 million types of products, business remains brisk ahead of the festive season. From holiday decorations and Olympic-themed souvenirs to daily necessities and smart hardware, goods labeled “Made in Yiwu” are making their way to households across the globe. Thousands of domestic and international buyers, along with live-streaming e-commerce teams, are busy sourcing festive products, cementing Yiwu’s role as a vibrant gateway for global shoppers seeking “Chinese New Year goods”.

“Yiwu Right Away” is more than just a slogan—it represents a well-established industrial ecosystem built over years of development, supported by a flexible logistics network, thriving digital trade platforms, and the relentless entrepreneurial spirit of the local community. This deep-seated capability allows the city to effortlessly juggle its role as a Spring Festival Gala sub-venue while fulfilling its mission of spreading festive joy worldwide.

The selection of Yiwu as a sub-venue for the 2026 Spring Festival Gala highlights its status as the world’s capital of small commodity and a pioneering window for cross-border e-commerce. During the live broadcast of the Spring Festival Gala on Chinese New Year’s Eve, Yiwu will showcase to a global audience the vibrancy of Chinese manufacturing, the warmth of Chinese traditions, and the festive spirit of family reunions.

With almost everything in place, Yiwu is not only ready to deliver an unforgettable celebration during the Spring Festival Gala but will also continue to uphold its commitment to delivering the essence of Chinese craftsmanship and New Year culture to every corner of the world, right on time.