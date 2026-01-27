Building the Backbone of Smart PV Manufacturing: SKYWORTH Smart PV Industrial Park Reaches Structural Topping-Out Milestone

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On January 26, 2026, the main structure of the SKYWORTH Smart Photovoltaic Industrial Park was officially topped out in Guangming District, Shenzhen, China. This milestone marks a significant step forward in SKYWORTH’s long-term strategy within the global renewable energy sector and underscores the company’s commitment to building a future-oriented photovoltaic industrial ecosystem.

Jointly developed by SKYWORTH PV and SKYWORTH Group Construction & Development, and constructed by China Construction Eighth Engineering Division, the project represents a deep integration of smart manufacturing, green technology, and large-scale industrial planning. It also reflects effective collaboration between enterprise and local government to accelerate the development of advanced manufacturing and sustainable industries.

From the beginning, SKYWORTH Smart PV Industrial Park was designed to go beyond the traditional concept of a manufacturing facility. With a total land area of 63,930.84 m² and a planned gross floor area of 318,266.02 m², the park includes four factory buildings and a multi-unit dormitory complex, forming a comprehensive and well-structured industrial space. This layout is intended to support technology research, intelligent production, and coordinated development across the photovoltaic value chain.

The topping-out of the main structure is more than a construction milestone—it represents the establishment of a solid physical foundation for SKYWORTH PV’s next stage of growth. As the park progresses toward completion, it will enable greater systemization and scale in R&D and manufacturing, providing the infrastructure needed to support continuous innovation, higher production efficiency, and long-term capacity expansion.

At the ceremony, Ms. Wanfei Qu, CIO of SKYWORTH Group, Director and CEO of SKYWORTH PV, outlined the strategic vision behind the project:

“SKYWORTH PV remains committed to the integrated development model of ‘PV + inclusive finance + digital technology.’ The topping-out of the industrial park marks a critical step toward scaled and intelligent development. In the future, this site will serve as a core hub for R&D and manufacturing, and we aim to develop it into a benchmark photovoltaic industrial park for Guangming District, Shenzhen, and the Greater Bay Area in China.”

Looking ahead, SKYWORTH Smart PV Industrial Park is positioned to become a central engine for the company’s innovation and manufacturing capabilities. By integrating R&D, production, and supporting facilities within one unified platform, the park will help strengthen supply-chain collaboration, accelerate product iteration, and enhance SKYWORTH PV’s ability to respond to global market demand.

Once fully completed and operational, the industrial park is expected to contribute meaningfully to regional industrial upgrading, support the development of high-quality renewable energy manufacturing, and reinforce SKYWORTH’s role in driving the global energy transition.