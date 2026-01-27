Finding each other through the algorithm: one year as a ‘local’ on China’s social media: Global Times

BEIJING, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Many American users who initially joined Xiaohongshu, a Chinese app for sharing daily life, a year ago following a looming TikTok ban – often referred to as “TikTok refugees” – have become what they now call “Xiaohongshu locals.” Netizens from China and the US have used the Chinese social media platform over the past year as an unexpected meeting ground, connecting through family photos, pet videos, and glimpses of ordinary life. Many US users, encountering these fragments of everyday Chinese life for the first time, have started learning about Chinese food and customs.

These fragmented posts, carried across digital networks, have fostered closer people-to-people interactions between the two countries. Over time, these interactions have moved beyond curiosity, evolving into understanding, connection, and mutual recognition, producing many heartwarming stories. The Global Times invited three American “Xiaohongshu locals” to share their stories and views.

Joseph Noble, an American content creator on social media

During a period of uncertainty around TikTok in the US, many creators began to explore different platforms. I saw Xiaohongshu being mentioned frequently and decided to join out of curiosity, but I stayed because I enjoyed the creativity, positivity, and cultural exchange with Chinese netizens.

When my first video joking about the TikTok ban and the influx of American users went viral on Xiaohongshu, I immediately started talking to users. It is exciting to see the community built within the comment section and private messages. I have also been lucky enough to make real friendships through this opportunity. I had the privilege to show a friend I met on the app around Los Angeles on her visit to the US.

I have discovered Chinese movies, customs, and lifestyles recommended by my friends on social media. I think the first Chinese movie I was introduced to was Nezha. I watched the first one at home dubbed in English and became very excited at news of the second one, which I watched in the theater with the original audio and English subtitles. I have also recommended that film to many friends.

I especially love the culture exchange and learning about things I would have never known. For example, I posted a video of me and my mother making hotpot and the comment section explained the proper way to enjoy the meal and educated me on the customs. It is really amazing to see such cultural pride toward things like that.

I was familiar with some traditions, such as the Spring Festival, one year ago, but apart from the basics and what media depicted, I did not know much about China. I am so happy to have opened my eyes to such a beautiful way of life filled with thoughtful people. The Chinese netizens have a special way of communicating, joking, and relaxing, and I am so honored to be welcomed into that space. There is a beautiful sense of pride and helpfulness among Chinese netizens that you don’t often find in other social media platforms.

The interactions and sharing between Chinese and American netizens have been amazing in that they have brought two completely separate communities together, it showed that among the people, we have similar goals; to enjoy the company of those around us and take care of one another. I think it’s especially unique as both cultures and peoples have had preconceived notions about each other, but sharing within the same social media platform has taken away the veil and shown how similar the human experience can be.

I want every Chinese friend I have met over the past year to know that I appreciate their trust and the community we have built. I read every comment and message I receive. They have helped me see the beauty within myself and feel more confident as a person, and I hope that I have helped them in return. I look forward to all my interactions with them and hope to meet as many as I can as I plan my trip to China.

Christy Franklin, a resident of the US state of Wyoming

I joined Xiaohongshu a year ago after hearing about it on X. By then, I had already made some online friends from China on X, but that platform is too political. I wanted a place where I could be myself and relax. Another reason for joining was to make more friends, learn about China, its people, its culture and learn Putonghua.

Over the past year on the Chinese social media platform, I have made many friends and joined two chat groups dedicated to my favorite Chinese actor Ren Jialun. I have really enjoyed being on the app and visit it almost every day. In some of my posts, I have shared photos from my personal life, such as showing myself, sunset where I live, places I have traveled to, Christmas at my house, and Chinese New Year. With each post, I hope people are getting to know me better.

I enjoy looking at posts from other users and friends, especially those showing food, such as bubble tea, and preparation videos of Chinese dishes. There are so many posts about places users have visited in China, showcasing the culture and beautiful scenery. I also appreciate a little humor, such as posts about “Chinese cowboy” and “Chinese Trump.”

Over the past year, I’ve had many interactions with Chinese netizens – chatting in group chats and sharing posts, and even having long conversations. With some of them, we’ve even added each other on WeChat. Many of these friends have been incredibly kind and welcoming, and through our conversations, we’ve learned a lot about each other.

There are several good friends that I met on Chinese social media platform who live in China and have left a deep impression on me.

The first person lives in Shanghai and is also a fan of Ren Jialun. Although we followed each other because of our shared interest in celebrities, over the year we have talked about our personal lives, sharing photos and posts, and discussing family and kids. We have complemented, inspired, and given each other advice. This person has answered my questions and shared posts about Chinese culture, suggesting books for me to read. We have also talked about American and Chinese culture, exploring the similarities and differences. After a year, I now see this person as more than just a good friend, but a real sister. She will be the first person I plan to visit when I go to China.

The next person is from Jiangsu Province. One day, he offered to get a Kirby plushie for my son since I couldn’t find one in the US. I was really touched by his kindness, and I’ve enjoyed helping his son with English whenever I can. We have done video chats on WeChat, chatting face-to-face online, meeting family members from both our families, and sharing our personal lives and culture. It has been really eye-opening.

Since a year ago, my understanding of China and its people has improved. I have found close friends, seen more of the culture, gained more respect and discovered good places to visit.

It has been wonderful to see American and Chinese netizens interact in such a natural and friendly way. From what I’ve seen and experienced, both sides are learning more about each other and gaining humility. Though conversations and posts, it seems that Chinese netizens have learned that some people in the US are not doing as well as they thought and have to struggle with daily life. I think many American netizens are discovering that not everything they have learned about China has been correct. The Chinese people are just like us, living good and peaceful lives. I have seen that Chinese people have love for their home and country. We have different cultures and different ideas, but in the end, we are all the same.

I would like to tell my Chinese friends that it has been wonderful during this year, talking, sharing our lives and photos with each other. I hope to make more new friends, continue to talk and share my life with all of you.

Brecken Neumann, a resident of the US state of Mississippi

I was inspired to join Xiaohongshu during the TikTok ban, seeing everyone promote it as the new place to go. I have always enjoyed Chinese culture and wanted to learn more from people actually living there. At first, I downloaded the app simply out of curiosity – I never expected to receive such enthusiastic interactions from tens of thousands of Chinese netizens. From that moment, opening the app, translating conversations, and laughing with my Chinese friends became a daily routine. They were so sincere. Even casual, curious questions I asked would get many responses, some even with photos to illustrate their answers.

Through the Chinese social media platform, we got to know Rongrong and her family. I secretly booked flights to Shanghai for my whole family because we wanted to experience China firsthand and finally meet the friends we had connected with online. Before we landed in Shanghai, I got a haircut and shaved my beard because I wanted to make a good impression on my Chinese friends.

The meetings with Rongrong’s family still move me emotionally. Seeing how much people were touched by my original post from a year ago was incredible – it was also how Rongrong and I first connected. I reached out to her to let her know the post between our families had gone viral and to prepare for the influx of attention. Meeting Rongrong and her family in China was an amazing experience. I was struck by how friendly, welcoming, and helpful everyone was. It was a very surreal experience then, and it still feels surreal now.

During our trip to Shanghai, my daughter grew two new baby teeth, which my wife jokingly pointed out as a symbol of the friendship that had taken root between our families. Now, nothing has changed. We talk every day, whether it’s about work, kids’ doctor appointments, possible trips, or food.

Last year, when we went to the Disney in the US, I remembered our time with Rongrong’s family at Shanghai Disney. I missed them and sent gifts to Tiutiu, Rongrong’s daughter in China. Later, for my daughter’s birthday, Rongrong even sent Hanfu and panda toys all the way from afar, which made us feel even closer. During the New Year, I taught my daughter to say it in Chinese while recording a short video to wish my Chinese friends a happy New Year.

We were deeply honored that our meeting in Shanghai drew so much attention from people online.

I believe that listening is of great importance, as we are constantly exposed to the pervasive dissemination of information, some of which may be inaccurate. For example, some Western media outlets often downplay China’s developmental capabilities in their reports, which is clearly misguided. Before coming to China, we also held certain stereotypes, not based on genuine understanding but rather influenced by secondhand narratives. Now, having actually visited China, I realize how mistaken those perceptions were. The Chinese people I interacted with were friendly, and the country’s mobile payment systems and food delivery services are advanced. I could sense that people living in China are directly benefiting from this development.

I just want everyone to know how appreciative I am for all the support we’ve received. I enjoy seeing people share all kinds of things on social media. Let’s continue to strive to be kind – because, honestly, this is how the world should be. China truly is a friendly nation, and we made the right choice coming here. I truly hope that everyone is not “led by the nose by certain Western media narratives,” but instead, see with their own eyes.