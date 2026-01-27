From creation to product promotion, they are using AIGC’s CreatOK video technology to reap dividends in bulk

BEIJING, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Nowadays, the majority of users are no longer unfamiliar with AI text-to-video technology. On various social media platforms, creative videos using AI technology, such as dancing kittens, “AI Shelter”, and “AI comic-style selfies”, have long been commonplace.

October 2025, the debut of Sora2 catapulted the popularity of AI video to a new peak. Different from previous AI creations, this new-generation video model from OpenAI boasts more powerful simulation capabilities and multi-shot narrative techniques, and is regarded by the industry as the “GPT-3.5 of video”. Sora2 also introduced the “Cameo” feature, which allows users to create digital avatars and integrate them into various AI-generated scenarios. This move has once again ignited the public’s enthusiasm for using AI technology to create creative memes. On TikTok, the #sora2 hashtag has already amassed over 300,000 videos after more than a month.

“Sora2 has a certain iconic status and can be said to be the DeepSeek of the video field. Suddenly, it has made many people aware that the capabilities of video models are now so powerful, and they are all interested in giving it a try.” Zhang Jin, co-founder of TikTok data service provider EchoTik, told the media: “However, the network is an obstacle. Sora2 is currently only available in the US and Canada, and ordinary domestic users still cannot directly experience its technology. As a digital marketing enterprise that has served Chinese overseas merchants for over three years, EchoTik was the first to connect to Sora2’s API.”

In October 2025, the video tool CreatOK.ai (https://creatok.ai) of the EchoTik team was officially launched. It not only deeply integrates the capabilities of Sora2 but also continuously integrates more advanced models such as Veo3 and Nano Banana, providing users with diverse visual generation options to meet the needs of different scenarios and styles. CreatOK.ai (https://creatok.ai) deeply integrates cutting-edge text-to-video capabilities with e-commerce practical needs, with its core focusing on two major modules: “one-click generation of product explanation videos from product images” and “replication of popular video scripts”.

Currently, the clients of CreatOk.ai (https://creatok.ai) are mainly TikTok sellers and service agencies. According to EchoTik’s insights, there are many small teams in the TikTok industry that expand overseas at low cost through “technology”. They mainly use methods such as mixed editing and AI videos to operate TikTok account matrices in batches.

After opening the “5 free video generations” experience quota to newly registered users and quickly lowering the threshold for user experience, CreatOK has received market feedback far exceeding expectations: after the product was launched, not only did the number of users grow rapidly, but their behavioral data also revealed strong signals of dependence – the average number of videos generated per user quickly climbed from the initial 1 to exhausting the free quota, and stabilized at over 5. This means that most users are not just “trying out,” but after in-depth use, they have truly incorporated AI videos into their workflows. Its paid conversion rate has quickly caught up with the team’s mature core product, EchoTik, confirming that merchants are willing to continuously pay for AI productivity that truly improves efficiency.

A leading seller in the TikTok industry who has fully launched their account through AI videos revealed to EchoTik that during the major promotion season at the end of 2025, CreatOK.ai helped them significantly improve their content creation efficiency. Now, only 5 people are needed to complete the hundreds of videos that previously required 20 people to manually edit every day. This scalable content creation capability is changing the game between small and medium-sized sellers and the platform. On platforms like TikTok, where the content ecosystem is still in its growth phase, a vast amount of AI-generated content that meets quality standards is sufficient to capture a significant share of market attention.

Moreover, thanks to the “One-click Duplicate of Blockbuster” feature, blockbuster templates can be directly applied, resulting in a significant improvement in the video’s script structure, oral endorsement quality, and visual authenticity. The resulting increase in sales is directly reflected in the data results: during the “Black Friday Cyber Monday” period, the highest sales amount of a single video reached a record high of $30,000.



Product Functions of Creatok

Merchants of different sizes have distinct demands for AI videos, which in turn determine the design direction of the tools.

For CreatOK’s core customer group – small and medium-sized sellers, their needs are more practical and direct: product testing, replicating popular items, and rapid delivery. “They respond faster, are more flexible in organization, and are extremely sensitive to the input-output ratio of tools,” CreatOK.ai analyzed. Therefore, CreatOK deliberately lowered the usage threshold, avoided complex parameter adjustments, and focused its functions on the shortest closed loop of “input product – obtain video – test data”.

The core requirement of brand merchants is to replace high-cost advertising production. The production cost of traditional TVCs (television commercials) can reach thousands of yuan per second, while the API cost of using models such as Sora2 is only between a few cents and a few dollars per second. What they need is an “AI studio” that can directly convert creative copy into high-quality shots. “Currently, due to the limitations of model capabilities, generating a video that fully meets expectations still requires luck. However, we have noticed that many brands also use CreatOK to conduct disassembly and analysis of competing products’ advertising videos and incorporate this step into their workflow.” the CreatOK team said.

This demand stratification is also reflected in the content evaluation dimension. For sellers pursuing conversion, the “real human feel” and “product consistency” of videos are directly related to trust and order fulfillment; while the “oral endorsement quality” and “script structure” that affect the playback volume can be better achieved through AI. CreatOK’s strategy is to prioritize ensuring the latter two while continuously iterating on the technology of the former two.

“Currently, most tools still address issues in a single link and have not yet formed a one-stop workflow from market insight, script creation, video generation to delivery optimization.” In the face of these pain points, CreatOK has been exploring the direction of iteration. However, at the same time, the team predicts that the development trend of AI video is optimistic, and it will surely restructure industrial relationships in the future, especially cooperation with influencers. AI video is weakening merchants’ pure shooting dependence on mid-tier influencers. In the future, the cooperation model may shift to purchasing “digital portrait rights,” where merchants obtain the right to use infinitely referable digital avatars, and influencers gain more sustainable IP licensing revenue. This is undoubtedly a technological dividend for small and medium-sized sellers with limited budgets and a pursuit of time-to-production ratio.

To more precisely translate creativity into AI instructions and help merchants improve video generation efficiency, CreatOK.AI officially launched the AI prompt writing tool – “Creative Flywheel” ( https://www.creatok.ai/inspiration-hub ) at the beginning of 2026. This tool covers nine major creative categories such as visual, promotional, rational persuasion, aesthetic healing, authoritative interpretation, and reverse marketing, and innovatively supports the switching between the dual perspectives of sellers and buyers. Combining the capabilities of large multi-text models, it can intelligently adapt to the cultures and consumption habits of 25 mainstream countries and regions worldwide, helping merchants quickly generate product promotion video copy that meets localization needs, making creative expression more precise and video output more efficient.

“The level of understanding and mastery of AI video workflows will become a new dividing line between ordinary sellers and professional sellers.” An industry insider predicted to CreatOK: “To obtain the traffic dividend, it does not depend on whether you have the most cutting-edge models, but on whether you can quickly combine AI’s ‘generative capabilities’ with e-commerce’s ‘conversion logic’ and implement them rapidly.”

In the future, the evolution of AI video will surely reshape the content ecosystem, influencer collaboration, and traffic distribution rules. But all transformations start from a simple beginning: making tools work for you.