Official Launch: The World’s First AI Platform Built Specifically for Family Life

Introducing Nori, a system-level AI designed for shared coordination across modern families

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Domus Next Inc. today announced the launch of Nori, the world’s first AI built specifically for family life. Designed from inception as a shared system rather than a personal assistant, Nori supports the routines, responsibilities, and coordination that shape how families function day to day.

In practice, those routines are handled across a variety of disconnected apps — calendars, task lists, messages, shopping notes, and meal planners, which leads to unnecessary complexity, missed handoffs, and constant manual coordination when multiple people and devices are involved.

As artificial intelligence expands beyond workplace applications, a new category of consumer AI is emerging to address these challenges. Family coordination requires systems with persistent memory, shared context, and the ability to follow through on multi-step actions across people and devices — capabilities which individual tools and general-purpose assistants were never designed to support. Built as a shared system, Nori maintains family-specific context over time and supports coordination across schedules, tasks, meals, and everyday logistics.

“Agentic AI has changed what’s possible at home,” said Isaac Long, founder of Nori. “For the first time, AI systems can reason across shared context and take coordinated action. That’s exactly what family life requires — not another individual assistant, but a system designed to manage routines and responsibilities together.”

Nori’s intelligence is designed specifically for family context, maintaining persistent memory of preferences, dietary restrictions, routines, and scheduling patterns that accumulate over time. This shared understanding allows the system to support complex, real-world coordination, such as organizing schedules, assigning tasks, and planning meals around availability and household preferences.

Unlike passive productivity tools that families must manage manually, Nori can create calendar events, assign tasks, and track completion within the shared system, helping reduce the coordination burden that often falls on one person.

Core family functions including calendars, tasks, recipes, meal planning, and shopping lists are all unified into a single AI-powered platform, with updates reflected across all family members and devices in real time. Families interact with Nori naturally using text, voice, photos, and forwarded emails. A photo of a permission slip can become a calendar event and simple instructions such as “remember soccer practice every Thursday” are understood and shared across all family members.

Nori is available now for iOS, Android, and the web at heynori.com. Core features including shared calendars, tasks, shopping lists, and recipe organization are free, with an optional subscription unlocking advanced AI capabilities such as proactive planning and multi-step coordination. Family Hub hardware integrating Nori’s intelligence is planned for June 2026.



An Overview of the Nori App interface

For more information, view the product overview video here: or visit http://www.heynori.com.

About Domus Next Inc.

Domus Next Inc. is building AI infrastructure for family life. Nori, the company’s flagship product, is designed with a system-level architecture for shared coordination, persistent family context, and day-to-day decision-making.

Founded in 2025 by veterans from ByteDance and Samsung, the company develops purpose-built AI systems that help families manage schedules, tasks, meals, and daily logistics together. Domus Next Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.