Prysmian Reinforces Its Long-Term Commitment to Asia Pacific, Supporting the Next Wave of Energy and Digital Infrastructure Growth

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As Asia Pacific accelerates its energy transition and digital expansion, Prysmian, the world’s leading cable solutions provider, continues to strengthen its role in enabling resilient, efficient, and sustainable infrastructure across the region.



Prysmian’s fully stocked warehouse, ready to deliver connectivity and energy solutions that empower the region’s progress

With five decades of continuous operations in Singapore, Prysmian’s long-standing presence reflects a deep understanding of regional infrastructure needs—ranging from power grids and renewable energy systems to digital networks, transport, and urban developments.

AI Data Centres Driving Structural Demand

The rapid growth of AI data centres is reshaping infrastructure demand globally. These facilities require significantly higher power capacity, advanced digital connectivity, and robust thermal performance. Meanwhile, the scarcity of key raw materials, particularly copper—is exerting sustained pressure on supply chains and component costs. This surge extends to the broader technology ecosystem, where prices of key computer components—such as solid-state drives and graphics processing units—have risen by up to 30 percent, largely driven by AI-related demand. Against this backdrop, infrastructure solutions must not only deliver superior performance but also optimize material usage and long-term sustainability.

Engineering Innovation for Sustainable Performance

Responding to these challenges, Prysmian continues to advance cable technology that balances performance, efficiency, and environmental impact. Most recently, the company also introduced in Southeast Asia a new power cable design that allows us to deliver the same power as conventional cables while using less copper and featuring a smaller overall diameter.

This innovation, already successfully adopted in major data centres in other regions by Prysmian, is made possible through advanced optimisation of insulation and sheathing materials, allowing the cable to safely operate at temperatures up to 110 degrees Celsius compared to the industry norm of 90 degrees Celsius.

Key benefits include:

Reduced copper usage, resulting in a lower carbon footprint during production

Lower overall cost, addressing market pressure from rising material prices

Lighter weight, enabling more efficient transportation and reduced emissions

Smaller bending radius, allowing easier installation, reduced space requirements, and faster deployment

These features directly support long-term, sustainable infrastructure development, particularly in data centres, power networks, and high-density urban environments.

Sustaining Leadership in Energy and Digital Infrastructure

Backed by its global scale—107 plants, 27 R&D centres, more than 33,000 employees, and over €17 billion in revenues in 2024—Prysmian continues to support Asia Pacific’s infrastructure growth with proven expertise and innovation.

Singapore remains a key business and distribution hub for the Group, supporting customers across the region with advanced, high-performance cable solutions. Prysmian is also contributing to regional clean energy ambitions, including early-stage engineering and feasibility work on cross-border power connectivity projects.

Sustainability as a Long-Term Imperative

Prysmian’s innovation strategy is closely aligned with its sustainability commitments. The company aims for 55 percent of its revenue to come from sustainable products and solutions by 2028 and has committed to achieving Net Zero across its operations and value chain by 2035.

Recent global recognitions—including inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 and ranking among TIME Magazine’s World’s Most Sustainable Companies—underscore Prysmian’s progress in embedding sustainability into both technology development and operational excellence.

Looking Ahead

As infrastructure demand continues to intensify, Prysmian remains focused on delivering solutions that are not only reliable and future-ready but also designed for long-term environmental and economic sustainability.

With decades of experience in Singapore and across Asia Pacific, the company continues to invest in innovation, local capabilities, and partnerships to support the region’s next phase of energy and digital transformation.

About Prysmian

Prysmian is a global cable solutions provider leading the energy transition and digital transformation. With nearly 150 years of experience, the company develops sustainable, high-performing, and innovative solutions across Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification, and Digital Solutions. Prysmian is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange and operates in more than 50 countries.