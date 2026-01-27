SKG Unveils Integrated Cloud Logistics Ecosystem in Hong Kong, Aligning with Global Financial & Logistics Hub Strategy

Deep Collaboration with Hong Kong-Based KEC to Co-Develop AI Logistics Platforms, Fueling Global Expansion

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 January 2026 – Smart Kreate Group Limited (SKG), a strategic partner for cloud logistics transformation, officially announced its establishment. The venture is backed by institutional investors Oceanus Family Office and Caelus Global Strategy Fund SPC. The group, composed of Smart Minds Holdings Limited, Times Express Limited (TEX), and H2N Limited (H2N),was formed through certain transactions completed in August 2025, with key attendees including Mr. Carl Chan, Director of SKG, Mr. Ben Cheung, Managing Director of TEX, and Mr. Jimmy Ling, Managing Director of H2N. The group establishes Hong Kong as a solid base to expand its global integrated cloud logistics services, extending its proven solutions to Southeast Asian markets like Vietnam and Thailand while enhancing support for the distribution sector.

According to Grand View Research, the global cloud logistics market will grow from USD 21.55 billion in 2024 to USD 46.31 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 13.9%. SKG is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth opportunity backed by the group’s solid operational capabilities: processing over 500,000 orders monthly, serving more than 310,000 global B2C customers, boasting over 24 years of deep logistics industry expertise and more than 9 years of Software as a Service (SaaS) innovation expertise. Leveraging its robust local and global operational capabilities, SKG has partnered with KEC (Hong Kong) Limited (KEC), aiming to further enhance its SaaS innovation capabilities.

At the core of SKG’s strategy is building an integrated cloud logistics ecosystem, which relies on the synergistic integration of its three core brands:

– Smart Minds: A tech-driven SaaS provider specializing in delivery management, real-time fleet visibility, and optimization

– TEX: Tech-driven HK/Macau logistics (B2B/B2C transport, warehousing, manpower)

– H2N: Leading cross-border logistics and consolidation with proprietary technology

This unified ecosystem delivers end-to-end solutions tailored to retail, e-commerce, and F&B sectors, encompassing cloud-based modules for freight forwarding management, warehouse operations, rider performance tracking, and cross-border order coordination. For local enterprises, this translates to enhanced operational efficiency, lower costs, and seamless expansion between local and global markets.

Notably, SKG has entered into a strategic collaboration with KEC, a subsidiary of KLN Logistics Group Limited, an international logistics services provider with headquarters in Hong Kong.

The two entities will co-develop AI-powered logistics SaaS platforms to serve enterprise and SME customers worldwide, leveraging both SKG’s strengths in logistics technology, data platforms and AI-driven optimization, and KLN Logistics Group Limited’s extensive logistics infrastructure, regional market access capabilities, and rich experience in e-commerce and cross-border logistics. It aims at addressing the needs of customers across all sizes: delivering scalable, customizable solutions for large enterprises and standardized, efficient, technology-enabled logistics capabilities for SMEs.

The group aims to triple its revenue—representing 2 to 3 times growth—over three years and achieve a net profit margin of 15–20%. The group has also laid out a clear plan to list on the Nasdaq. This capital market strategy aligns closely with Hong Kong’s positioning as a global financial and logistics hub, leveraging the city as a key capital market platform to support SKG’s expansion. Importantly, SKG underscores that its integrated cloud logistics services are globally focused, extending beyond Hong Kong to serve as a springboard for its global expansion strategy.

Mr. Chiu Ka Ki, CEO and Director of Smart Kreate Group (SKG), stated: “This merger marks a pivotal milestone in SKG’s journey to build a global logistics technology ecosystem. With a focus on data and AI, scalability, and customer-centric innovation, SKG is well-positioned to become a global market leader, delivering sustainable value to partners and investors.”

SKG’s Hong Kong ecosystem further reinforces its focus on AI and data-driven optimization, utilizing predictive analytics, routing algorithms, and real-time monitoring to address unique logistics challenges in Hong Kong, such as high-density delivery routes and time-sensitive fulfillment requirements. Building on its proven track record in Hong Kong, SKG is well-equipped to extend its integrated solutions encompassing B2B supply chains and B2C last-mile services to Southeast Asia, laying the groundwork for the future expansion of its broader logistics technology offerings. The group’s service portfolio supports over 100 globally renowned brands, demonstrating its ability to serve both multinational corporations and local enterprises alike.

About Smart Kreate Group (SKG)

Smart Kreate Group Limited (SKG), a strategic partner for cloud logistics transformation, comprises three leading enterprises: Smart Minds Holdings Limited, Times Express Limited, and H2N Limited. Offering a comprehensive suite of services spanning last-mile delivery technology, fleet management, third-party logistics (3PL) integration, cross-border logistics, and SaaS innovation, the group delivers end-to-end AI-driven logistics solutions tailored to global enterprises and small-to-medium businesses (SMBs). Headquartered in Hong Kong and employing approximately 100 professionals with over 24 years of deep logistics industry expertise and 9+ years of specialized SaaS innovation experience,the group focuses on digitalization, operational efficiency, and sustainable logistics practices while striving to redefine modern supply chain management models.

