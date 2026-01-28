2026 Japan Travel with Club Tourism: Gather at Shinkansen & Major JR stations, direct to Japan’s natural wonders

TOKYO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Club Tourism is a travel company with an extensive portfolio of outdoor experience tours across Japan, including hiking, mountaineering, walking and cycling.

Boasting one of Japan’s top-tier ranges of outdoor tours, from casual nature walks perfect for first-time outdoor enthusiasts to professional mountaineering expeditions, the company offers a diverse array of itineraries departing from locations all over Japan.

Japan’s abundant natural beauty — encompassing mountains, valleys and highlands — lies just beyond its urban centers.

With ever-changing seasonal landscapes, crisp fresh air and serene forest trails, stepping foot on these lands in person, rather than just browsing guidebooks, deepens the richness of any Japan travel experience immeasurably.

In recent years, there has been a growing demand among international visitors to Japan for more than just urban sightseeing; travelers increasingly seek to immerse themselves in the country’s natural landscapes.

However, many are hesitant to arrange such trips independently due to concerns like not knowing how to reach trailheads, the perceived hassle of preparing equipment, and lack of confidence in their physical stamina.

In response to these needs, Club Tourism has launched a dedicated 2026 Outdoor Tour Special Page, designed with a strong focus on accessibility and reliable support systems.

Special Page URL: https://www.club-t.com/zh-CHT/sp/special/inbound/yokoso/hiking/?waad=&argument=UCwNomcJ&dmai=a697177f66f43e&utm_source=prwire&utm_medium=owned&utm_campaign=05_HR_PRinbaundo__adgc__HK2601PRriri-su_haikingutua-_prwire_owned_no&utm_term=&utm_content=

Key Highlights — Japan Inbound × Outdoor Experience

This Special Page features an extensive selection of tours, including not only professional mountaineering trips but also relaxed walking, hiking and cycling itineraries, suitable for first-time outdoor adventurers. Also, there are unique tours combining natural experiences with special events like summer festivals or firework displays.

Station gathering & departure – eliminate travel worries: Meeting points are set at Shinkansen stops, major JR stations and stations with easy airport access. This removes the stress of carrying large luggage and the trouble of researching complex transit connections, enabling seamless access to Japan’s natural landscapes.

Guided tours & pre-planned itineraries – total peace of mind: Accompanied by experienced tour guides and with itineraries crafted with sensible time allocation, travelers don’t need to worry about language barriers or safety issues. Just fully immerse yourselves in the stunning scenery.

Diverse range for all skill levels: Tours cater to every level of physical ability and interest, from beginner-friendly routes along flat paths to advanced expeditions such as Mount Fuji climbing — the ultimate challenge to Japan’s highest peak.

Highly Accessible: Featured Outdoor Tour Destinations

Mount Fuji Area

Mount Fuji is an icon of Japan, a diverse range of Fuji tours are available — from leisurely hikes to admire its majestic vistas, to challenging expeditions aiming for its summit.

Meeting points are flexible, with departures available from Mishima Station (a Shinkansen stop) and other conveniently located JR stations in city centers. Our guided tour service takes care of all equipment and route planning, ensuring you create unforgettable travel memories.

Oze & Kamikochi Area

A premier scenic destination in Japan, home to vast marshes, crystal-clear streams and breathtaking views of the Northern Japanese Alps.

Tours depart from major stations such as Matsumoto Station, providing direct access to areas which is difficult to reach independently. With well-maintained boardwalks and numerous flat routes, visitors can enjoy a leisurely 3-hour stroll, making this destination perfect for first-time outdoor hikers and family groups alike.

*Matsumoto Station is easily accessible from Shinjuku and Nagoya. Hiking and highland trekking tours in the Hakuba Area, also departing from Matsumoto Station, come highly recommended.

Kumano Kodo Nakabe Trail

A historic pilgrimage route inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Exploring this ancient trail independently can be challenging due to access and route selection, but Club Tourism’s guided tours include bus transportation and expert guides for a worry-free experience. This is a unique opportunity to deeply connect with both Japan’s natural beauty and its rich cultural heritage.

Shimanami Kaido

A world-famous route beloved by cyclists worldwide, connecting the islands of the Seto Inland Sea via a series of stunning bridges.

Itineraries depart from stations such as Fukuyama Station and Shin-Osaka Station, with easy access via Shinkansen and other transit. Travelers can choose between walking or cycling, allowing them to experience the refreshing sea breezes of the Seto Inland Sea at their own pace.

*Products featured on the Special Page are subject to display changes based on season, departure location and other factors.

New outdoor tours from across Japan will be added to the page in succession as they become available — stay tuned for more!

Limited-Time Campaign Now On!

Book specified tours now to enjoy exclusive discount coupons as part of our limited-time campaign:

¥1,000 off on bookings of ¥6,000 or more

¥2,000 off on bookings of ¥20,000 or more

Coupon Redemption URL: https://www.club-t.com/zh-CHT/sp/campaign/inbound/yokoso/

Ideal for These Travelers

Seeking to complement Japan urban sightseeing with unique extra experiences

Families and couples looking to connect with nature at a comfortable pace

Travelers intrigued by the idea of walking through stunning scenery but deterred by the hassle of mountaineering preparations

Anyone wanting to enjoy a hassle-free, efficient trip without worries about transportation or scheduling

About Club Tourism

As a travel company under the Kintetsu Group, Club Tourism boasts over 40 years of industry experience and has been welcoming international travelers from around the world since 2008.

Specializing in outdoor experience tours in Japan — including hiking, mountaineering, walking and cycling — the company’s key strengths lie in its extensive tour range catering to all levels, from first-time adventurers to seasoned outdoor enthusiasts, and its diverse itineraries departing from locations across the country.

With a wide variety of tour types, from day trips to overnight stays, and from traditional festival experiences to hidden gem explorations, travelers can fully immerse themselves in Japan’s renowned hospitality and unique culture. All itineraries are thoughtfully designed to be accessible for middle and senior travelers, ensuring a worry-free experience for all.

“On a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Japan, I want to create unforgettable memories.”

Club Tourism’s tours are crafted to answer this very wish.

Company Profile

Company Name: Club Tourism Co., Ltd.

Address: NBF Toyosu Canal Front, 5-6-52 Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business: Planning and operation of domestic and international package tours, theme-based travel

Official Website: https://www.club-t.com/