A New Era in Options Trading! Futu Partners with Nasdaq to Deliver Monday & Wednesday Expirations for Greater Flexibility and Opportunity

HONG KONG, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) (“Futu”), a leading securities trading and wealth management fintech platform, today announced that its Futubull and overseas independent brand Moomoo platforms will launch support for Nasdaq’s newly introduced Monday and Wednesday options on day one, making Futu one of the first brokers to offer this innovation. This move once again positions Futu at the forefront of the industry in providing top-tier derivatives tools, further meeting the growing global investor demand for flexible options [1] trading and precise risk management.

This launch follows recent SEC approval for Nasdaq to expand options expirations for a premier group of nine high-profile securities [2]—including the so called “Magnificent Seven” stocks, Broadcom (AVGO), and the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT)—will no longer be limited to traditional Friday expirations. Trading frequency will increase from once a week to three times per week, significantly enhancing flexibility for short-term options trading, hedging efficiency, and the ability to capture market volatility.

As a global strategic partner of Nasdaq, Futu celebrated the introduction of these groundbreaking products by livestreaming an exclusive discussion for its global community, featuring Neil McDonald, CEO of Moomoo U.S and Tanya Patwa, Head of U.S. Options Sales, Nasdaq. The conversation provided cutting-edge insights into these newly available options and the evolving options trading landscape.



High-Net-Worth Investors Actively Manage Risk Using Advanced Options Tools

In the heightened market volatility environment of 2026, options played a crucial role in risk management. According to the “2026 Hong Kong Retail Investor Report” recently released by Futu Securities, options trading volume on the platform grew nearly 50% year-on-year. 67% of surveyed HNW investors [3] used options to manage costs or amplify gains, or conduct effective hedging, demonstrating that investors are proactively employing options to manage risk and seize opportunities amid volatility. At the same time, overall U.S. stock options trading volume on the Futu platform surged 86% year-on-year in 2025, reflecting an explosive global demand for U.S. stock options.

Extended Options Expiration Dates Unlock New Investment Strategies; Futu Tools Help Simplify Options Trading

Futu offers up to 13 built-in options strategies, from basic to advanced, allowing for both simplicity and customization, allowing flexible customization of strategy portfolios. The new expirations unlock more strategic possibilities for traders of all levels.

For fundamental traders, they can now align options strategies more precisely with key market events like earnings reports or economic data releases. .

For income-focused strategies like Covered Calls or Cash-Secured Puts, traders can potentially amplify premium collection by increasing trade frequency from once (with Friday options) to three times a week.

And for sophisticated 0DTE (0 Days to expiration) options traders, these expirations enable them to strategically position themselves to either benefit from, or protect against, the amplified gamma-driven price accelerations these very contracts can create.

To help traders navigate this dynamic environment confidently, Futubull provides an industry-leading suite of intuitive, real-time tools:

The Options Chain: Presents all available contracts for a stock or an ETF, sorted by expiration date and strike price. It displays key real-time data—including premiums, volume, Greeks, and IV—for calls and puts, enabling quick opportunity and risk assessment.

Allows investors to model how an option's theoretical price may change based on the three key factors: time to expiry, underlying stock price, and IV. This helps in evaluating the reasonableness of a current price and planning entry/exit timing.

Jeff Shi, Regional Director at Futu Securities stated: “On October 10 last year, when U.S. stocks experienced a sharp decline, the Futubull platform recorded its all-time highest options trading volume in the Hong Kong market. This shows that, rather than retreating in the face of market fluctuations, investors are actively using options to manage risk proactively. With Nasdaq now offering more flexible U.S. stock options trading choices, savvy investors can better utilize options for volatility management, lock in entry costs, and enhance profit potential, thereby balancing risk and return in volatile conditions.”