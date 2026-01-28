ABU DHABI CUSTOMS PARTNERS WITH CRIMSONLOGIC TO DEVELOP AN AI-ENABLED INTEGRATED CUSTOMS OPERATIONS SYSTEM

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Abu Dhabi Customs (ADC) today announced a strategic partnership with CrimsonLogic, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSA International, to develop the Integrated Customs Operations System (ICOS), an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled digital customs solution supporting the modernization of customs operations across Abu Dhabi.

Under the collaboration, CrimsonLogic serves as the technology developer, systems integrator and innovation partner, while ADC maintains system ownership and operational oversight. The initiative supports ADC’s long-term vision for digital transformation, trade facilitation and effective border management, in alignment with Abu Dhabi’s economic and regulatory objectives.

ICOS is a centralized and integrated digital solution designed to support core customs functions across the trade facilitation value chain. The system unifies processes, data and operational tools within a secure and governed digital environment. Built with resilience at its core, ICOS adapts seamlessly to evolving trade and regulatory requirements.

Key capabilities of ICOS include:

Streamlined and automated customs processes: Automation of key processes such as declaration handling, valuation, inspection and post-audit workflows.

E-commerce enablement: Dedicated workflows for small parcels and express shipments to support the growth of online trade.

Enhanced integration: Connectivity with relevant government entities for licensing and permit approvals.

Improved decision-making: Real-time dashboards and AI-driven analytics to enhance operational visibility.

ICOS leverages advanced AI capabilities to support ADC’s digital transformation by modernizing and integrating customs operations, enabling AI-driven risk assessment and predictions, smart document processing, adaptive compliance, and advanced data analysis, to provide greater operational insight and improve processing efficiency.

The collaboration with CrimsonLogic also incorporates structured knowledge transfer and training to strengthen institutional capabilities, ensuring a sustainable and long-term operational and support framework for ADC.

At a broader level, ICOS contributes to efficient and secure cross-border trade, aligns with UAE and regional customs modernization initiatives, and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s role as a strategic regional gateway for trade and logistics.

H.E. Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director General of Abu Dhabi Customs, said:” This collaboration with CrimsonLogic to develop the Integrated Customs Operations System supported by AI, comes as part of our commitment to simplify and automate customs and trade processes through fostering innovation, leveraging cutting-edge predictive and analytical technologies, and developing advanced solutions that employ emerging technologies and AI tools in accordance with global best practices. The initiative aims to facilitate trade, enhance supply chain efficiency, ensure the highest levels of transparency and compliance, and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading regional and international hub for trade and logistics.”

“CrimsonLogic is honored to partner with Abu Dhabi Customs on the development of the Integrated Customs Operations System, an initiative that reflects a clear vision for future-proof, secure and efficient customs operations,” said Lawrence Ng, CEO of CrimsonLogic. “This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to public sector excellence through the responsible use of technology to strengthen institutional capabilities and facilitate global trade. Our focus is on delivering a resilient and scalable solution, drawing on our experience in implementing mission-critical government systems to support Abu Dhabi’s customs modernization and its role as a leading regional trade hub.”

The system will be delivered in phases, covering development, testing, and progressive rollout, in line with established governance processes. The first phase of implementation is slated for launch in July 2026.

ABOUT ABU DHABI CUSTOMS

The General Administration of Customs of Abu Dhabi is a government entity responsible for implementing customs policies approved by the relevant authorities in the United Arab Emirates. It serves as the primary gateway for regulating and overseeing trade movements across Abu Dhabi’s various border crossings.

Driven by an ambitious strategic vision, Abu Dhabi Customs aspires to be a world-class customs authority and to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a preferred destination for business at the local, regional and international levels.

https://www.adcustoms.gov.ae/

ABOUT CRIMSONLOGIC

CrimsonLogic, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSA International, is a global technology company driven by innovation to digitally transform and simplify global trade.

With over 37 years of experience worldwide, CrimsonLogic specializes in technology-enablement in the fields of trade facilitation, customs clearance automation, classification and compliance intelligence, port operations and government digital services.

As a trusted partner to businesses, logistics service providers, governments, port and terminal operators, CrimsonLogic delivers tailored solutions designed to meet the unique needs of every company, enabling seamless and secure optimization of trade and port operations.

Having pioneered the world’s first single window trade facilitation system for Singapore, CrimsonLogic continues to advance digital trade transformation through cutting-edge technology and AI-powered innovation. Our solutions have been successfully implemented in more than 40 countries, driving efficiency, transparency and transformation across the global trade ecosystem.

www.crimsonlogic.com