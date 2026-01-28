Celebrating 200 Years of Heritage: Republic of Singapore Yacht Club To Mark Its Bicentennial with Charity Gala

SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Republic of Singapore Yacht Club (RSYC), Singapore’s oldest club and the first yacht club in Asia, will celebrate 200 years of maritime heritage (#RSYC200) on 7 February 2026 with a Bicentennial Charity Gala Dinner.

The event will welcome His Excellency Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of the Republic of Singapore and Patron of RSYC, as Guest of Honour, and Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for Education, Member of Parliament for West Coast–Jurong West GRC, as an esteemed Honorary Member of RSYC and distinguished guest.

With close to 150 guests expected to attend, the evening will bring RSYC’s storied past to life, through an exclusive heritage exhibition tracing the Club’s evolution across two centuries. A heritage exhibition will showcase immersive displays, rare artefacts and over 80 historic trophies, honouring RSYC’s role in shaping Singapore’s maritime and sporting culture (Please refer to Appendix A for Programme Flow).

This event also supports Singapore’s President’s Challenge – a national movement launched in 2000 by RSYC’s former Patron, the late President S R Nathan, to foster a more caring and cohesive society – and marks the official launch of RSYC’s year-long 200th anniversary celebrations, a commemorative series of sporting, social and community events taking place throughout 2026 (Please refer to Appendix B for full list of #RSYC200 events in 2026).

An Evening of Grand Stories and Legacy

Founded in 1826 as the Singapore Yacht Club, RSYC has evolved alongside the nation’s own journey. It received royal patronage from King George V in 1922 and became the Republic of Singapore Yacht Club in 1967 following independence, during which then President of the Republic of Singapore, Mr Yusof bin Ishak, became the first Singaporean Patron, marking a significant milestone for the club.

The Club’s journey spans royal visits, landmark regattas, wartime sacrifice and post-war renewal. Early visits by HRH Edward, Prince of Wales in 1922, and Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 drew crowds to the waterfront and cemented its long connection to the British Royal Family.

During World War II, members served in the Volunteer Forces, and in the years that followed, rebuilt the Club from ruins, shaping an institution defined by resilience. RSYC has witnessed three clubhouses, from Trafalgar Street to Sungei Pandan and today’s West Coast home, mirroring Singapore’s transformation by its waters.

“RSYC’s story is deeply intertwined with Singapore’s history as a maritime nation. As we mark 200 years, we honour the resilience that shaped our past while looking ahead with confidence to the Club’s next chapter,” said Commodore Balakrishnan B, Republic of Singapore Yacht Club.

Heritage, Reimagined for Today

Beyond its heritage, the gala also celebrates RSYC’s sporting legacy. The Club has played a central role in developing sailing and rowing in Singapore, with members representing the nation at major international events, including the Olympic Games in Melbourne (1956) and Rome (1960).

From its origins as a colonial-era club, RSYC has evolved into a vibrant, multicultural and inclusive community today, reflecting the rich diversity of Singapore. Guests can look forward to an evening of fine dining and live performances, while honouring generations of members, volunteers and staff.

Event Details:

Date: 7 February 2026 (Saturday)

7 February 2026 (Saturday) Time: 6pm – 10pm

6pm – 10pm Venue: Republic of Singapore Yacht Club, Nautica Ballroom & RSYC Heritage Gallery

Republic of Singapore Yacht Club, Nautica Ballroom & RSYC Heritage Gallery Address: 52 West Coast Ferry Road, Singapore 126887

52 West Coast Ferry Road, Singapore 126887 Dress Code: Formal/Black Tie

About Republic of Singapore Yacht Club

Founded in 1826, the Republic of Singapore Yacht Club (RSYC) is Singapore’s oldest yacht club and one of the oldest maritime clubs in Asia. With a rich legacy spanning nearly two centuries, RSYC has played a significant role in shaping Singapore’s yachting, maritime and seafaring culture. The Club’s first patron was Singapore’s inaugural President, Mr Yusof Ishak, marking its longstanding place in the nation’s social and historical landscape.

Today, RSYC is a premier destination for boating enthusiasts, offering a full suite of marina facilities, berthing services, hospitality amenities and community-centred programmes. Its strategically located marina provides easy access to Singapore’s Southern Islands, while its clubhouse features dining, leisure and recreational facilities for members, guests and partners.

Committed to fostering camaraderie, sportsmanship and a passion for the sea, RSYC continues to uphold its heritage while evolving to meet the needs of a modern and vibrant yachting community. Find out more at https://rsyc.org.sg/ | Instagram: @rsycsg | Facebook: @rsycsg | LinkedIn: RSYC

