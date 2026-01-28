HONG KONG, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) and Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai Motor) are expanding the long-term partnership between the two companies with a new enhanced global campaign that will connect Hyundai Motor with CNN’s worldwide audience in new ways.



CNN International Teams Up with Hyundai Motor Company for global campaign including exclusive sponsorship of new CNN Originals Series, K-Everything

This campaign includes Hyundai Motor being the exclusive sponsor of K-Everything: a CNN Originals Series which will trace the roots of Korean culture with some of the biggest names in Korea’s creative scene. From Seoul to Singapore and beyond, the four-part series delves into the passion, innovation, and global appeal driving Korean cultural phenomenon.

This new host-led multi-platform travel series, K-Everything with Tony-award nominated actor, director, producer, and social advocate Daniel Dae Kim is currently in production. K-Everything follows Daniel Dae Kim on a quest to discover how Korea has sparked a global pop culture movement and will feature four dedicated episodes spotlighting music, film, food and beauty featuring some of Korea’s biggest names in each field – including singer Taeyang, actor Lee Byung-hun, Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Corey Lee, and supermodel Irene Kim. Airing on CNN International in the spring of 2026, all four episodes will stream on HBO Max. Additionally, a dedicated digital hub will feature a rich suite of digital and social content celebrating Korean creativity and cultural impact.

CNNIC’s 22-year long-standing partnership with Hyundai Motor has included many successful collaborations around inspiring programming, aligning with Hyundai’s enduring commitment to progress, creativity, and global impact. These include sponsorships for Visionaries – a 2024 series spotlighting extraordinary individuals and inspiring leaders across art, business, technology and sport, and Saved by the Future – a 2020 series that explored how innovation would shape the way we live in the future. As a global brand deeply rooted in Korea, Hyundai has grown alongside the nation’s own journey of innovation and progress. This latest campaign is rooted in storytelling and explores how Korea has emerged as a global cultural powerhouse – influencing the worlds of music, food, film, fashion, and technology.

“We’re delighted to further strengthen our long-standing partnership with Hyundai Motor Company as we collaborate on new creative concepts that showcase the influence of Korean culture and the nation’s role in driving global impact on creativity, identity, and innovation,” said Cathy Ibal, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial. “This innovative cross-platform campaign also marks a first for CNN – the first time that we have worked with a brand partner on a CNN Originals Series for widespread distribution to reach audiences worldwide. We are excited that this opportunity comes with Hyundai as it shows how the two companies are evolving and building on our trusted partnership over many years.”

Hyundai Motor’s sponsorship of K‑Everything, a CNN Original Series exploring South Korea’s cultural influence, reflects the company’s Korean heritage and its commitment to supporting meaningful cultural storytelling. The initiative highlights K‑culture’s global rise through the in‑depth and authentic narratives that are a hallmark of CNN Original Series, and aligns with Hyundai Motor’s brand vision of Progress for Humanity by fostering inspiration and cultural exchange in markets worldwide.

– Ends –

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN’s properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN Arabic, CNN Style and CNN Business are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world’s leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world’s most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision ‘Progress for Humanity,’ Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of a sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero-emission vehicles with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

Follow our Hyundai Global Newsroom Instagram channel @hyundai_mediahub