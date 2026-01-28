Delinea Receives Frost & Sullivan’s 2026 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition for Innovation in Non-Human Identity Security

Delinea is recognized for its technology innovation, market leadership, and customer-centric approach to securing non-human identities through AI-driven, unified identity security.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Delinea has been recognized with the 2026 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the non-human identity solutions industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights Delinea’s consistent leadership in addressing one of cybersecurity’s fastest-growing challenges—securing non-human identities (NHIs)—while delivering measurable outcomes, strengthening its global market position, and enabling secure digital transformation.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: business impact and technology leverage. Delinea excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with evolving enterprise security requirements while executing with efficiency, consistency, and scale. “Delinea ensures that machine identities follow the same rigor of governance and least-privilege enforcement as human users. The company’s innovation momentum continues with its introduction of Delinea Iris AI, a suite of AI-driven features for automated privilege recommendations, policy optimization, and threat detection,” said Dolores Alemán, Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on cloud-native innovation, AI-driven automation, and partner-led global expansion, Delinea has demonstrated strong strategic agility in a rapidly evolving identity security landscape. The company’s sustained investment in unified identity governance—spanning both human and non-human identities—has enabled it to scale effectively across North America, EMEA, and APAC, while supporting complex hybrid and multi-cloud enterprise environments.

Innovation remains central to Delinea’s approach. The Delinea Platform delivers unified discovery, governance, and lifecycle management for privileged access, machine identities, secrets, and AI-driven entities. Built as a modular, cloud-native solution, the platform integrates advanced capabilities such as just-in-time authorization, AI-powered analytics, and continuous threat detection to help organizations reduce risk, enforce least privilege, and simplify security operations.

“Non-human identities are one of the fastest-growing attack surfaces, and they demand a new approach to identity security,” said Art Gilliland, CEO of Delinea. “This recognition from Frost & Sullivan validates our focus on unified, AI-driven security. We’re proud to help our customers stay ahead of risk as their environments become more automated, dynamic, and AI-powered.”

Delinea’s unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the global market. By streamlining deployment, enabling self-service through intuitive dashboards, and delivering proactive support through dedicated success teams, the company continues to meet the needs of a rapidly expanding customer base. Its partner-first delivery model and emphasis on localized expertise have been instrumental in delivering long-term value across highly regulated industries, including financial services, healthcare, and government.

Frost & Sullivan commends Delinea for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company’s vision, AI-driven innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of non-human identity solutions and advancing the broader identity security market at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market impact, customer value, and competitive positioning. The award honors organizations that are redefining their industries through technology innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in regional and global markets for demonstrating superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts assess market participants through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

About Delinea

Delinea is a pioneer in securing human and machine identities through intelligent, centralized authorization, empowering organizations to seamlessly govern their interactions across the modern enterprise. Leveraging AI-powered intelligence, Delinea’s leading cloud-native Identity Security Platform applies context throughout the entire identity lifecycle – across cloud and traditional infrastructure, data, SaaS applications, and AI. It is the only platform that enables you to discover all identities – including workforce, IT administrator, developers, and machines – assign appropriate access levels, detect irregularities, and respond to threats in real-time. With deployment in weeks, not months, 90% fewer resources to manage than the nearest competitor, and a 99.995% uptime, the Delinea Platform delivers robust security and operational efficiency without complexity. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.