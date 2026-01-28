GAC AION V Secures 5-Star ANCAP Safety Rating Upon Launch in Australia and New Zealand, Demonstrating the Safety Strength of Chinese Brands

SYDNEY, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — In November 2025, GAC AION V officially launched in Australia and New Zealand, and simultaneously obtained the 5-star safety rating from the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP). This rating applies to all AION V variants produced since September 2025, with a validity period until December 2031.

ANCAP safety rating focuses on four core dimensions: Adult Occupant Protection, Child Occupant Protection, Vulnerable Road User Protection, and Safety Assist. With extremely rigorous testing processes and internationally advanced evaluation standards, it comprehensively assesses the overall safety performance of vehicles. GAC AION V has demonstrated balanced and outstanding performance in all dimensions, successfully securing the 5-star certification — Adult Occupant Protection reaches a high level, Child Occupant Protection performs brilliantly, while Vulnerable Road User Protection and Safety Assist systems show steady performance, achieving all-scenario safety protection without shortcomings.

AION V performed brilliantly in core crash tests. In scenarios such as frontal offset collision and side collision, it provided excellent protection for key body parts of occupants, and even achieved full marks in the side collision test. In the Child Occupant Protection dimension, AION V achieved full marks in both frontal and side collision dynamic tests, providing excellent protection for key body parts of 6-year-old and 10-year-old child dummies. AION V enhances passive protection through optimized body structure, and most areas of the bonnet provide excellent protection for pedestrians’ heads. The model is equipped with a full set of standard intelligent safety assist configurations.

As an important model launched by GAC in the Australian and New Zealand markets, AION V’s acquisition of the 5-star ANCAP safety rating this time is not only an authoritative recognition of the model’s own safety design and configuration, but also demonstrates the strong strength of Chinese brands in the field of vehicle safety. GAC has always taken safety as the core of product research and development, and continuously creates safe and reliable travel vehicles for global consumers through body structure optimization, safety configuration upgrading, and intelligent safety system iteration.