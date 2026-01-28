Leading with Excellence, Honored with Distinction | Ming Tak Financial (MTF) Clinches “Most Growth-Potential Broker 2025” at the 2026 Golden Honor Awards

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 January 2026 – As the global economic landscape grows increasingly complex, precious metals and foreign exchange markets have become pivotal hubs for investors seeking safe-haven asset allocation. At the 3rd Annual “Golden Honor Awards” recently held in Macau,emerged from hundreds of global financial institutions to officially win the prestigiousaward, credited to its outstanding technological innovation, transparent trading environment, and rapid expansion in market share.

This honor serves as a testament to MTF‘s exceptional growth trajectory and a high-level affirmation of its professional standing as a cornerstone institution in Hong Kong‘s financial sector—a Type AA Member of the Hong Kong Gold Exchange (HKGX), Member No. 194.

I. Authoritative Endorsement: The Security of a Century-Old Exchange

In selecting a trading platform, security remains the paramount concern for investors. Based in Hong Kong, MTF is strictly regulated by the Hong Kong Gold Exchange (HKGX) and holds the highest-tier Type AA Member License (No. 194).

Compliant Operations: Every trading process adheres strictly to HKGX regulations, eliminating any improper practices and ensuring that every transaction is fair and transparent.

Asset Safety: Client funds are managed under a rigorous independent custody system, safeguarding the integrity and security of every deposit—providing the most solid foundation for safe-haven investments.

II. Core Advantages: Defining Standards for Transparency and Efficiency

MTF is committed to building a leading trading ecosystem in Hong Kong, leveraging technology to solve key investor pain points:

Challenging the Lowest Costs Globally: MTF focuses on optimizing investor costs by offering Fixed Gold Spreads as low as $0.15 —a saving of over 60% compared to industry averages. Coupled with a Lifetime Zero-Commission and no-fee policy, MTF truly returns value to its clients.

Through upgraded payment gateways, MTF achieves deposits arriving in as fast as 5 minutes , a top-tier industry standard that allows global investors to seize opportunities in volatile markets instantly.

Through upgraded payment gateways, MTF achieves , a top-tier industry standard that allows global investors to seize opportunities in volatile markets instantly. Professional Technical Support: Fully supporting the mainstream MT5 platform and EA (Expert Advisors) automated trading, MTF provides millisecond execution speeds and a low entry barrier of $10, democratizing professional investment tools.

III. Brand Strength: MTF Channel Leading Investor Education in Asia-Pacific

A core pillar of MTF‘s competitive edge is its deep-rooted foundation in market education. The official MTF Channel has amassed over 110,000 subscribers, serving as a central hub for Asia-Pacific precious metals investors seeking real-time market analysis and financial insights. Through high-frequency professional commentary and community engagement, MTF has built a seamless online-offline service ecosystem, providing robust decision support for over 100,000 active traders worldwide.

IV. Future Outlook: Driven by Honor, Raising Industry Standards

“Winning this award is not the finish line, but the beginning of a greater responsibility,” stated an MTF representative at the ceremony. Over the coming year, the company will allocate more resources toward upgrading Physical Gold Services and its Online Investor Education Platform to make trading more intuitive and accessible. Ming Tak Financial will continue to uphold its core principle of “Professionalism First, Intelligence for the Future,” with the core mission of “Challenging the Lowest Spreads Globally” to lead the precious metals industry toward higher standards.

https://mingtakfn.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@mingtakfn

About Ming Tak Financial (MTF)

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Ming Tak Financial (MTF) is a premier precious metals broker in the Asia-Pacific region. As a Type AA Member of the Hong Kong Gold Exchange (Member No. 194), MTF adheres to the principles of compliance and transparency under strict regulatory oversight. Leveraging its core competitiveness in offering the lowest spreads globally—such as fixed gold spreads at $0.15, zero commissions, and 5-minute lightning deposits—MTF has become a trusted safe-haven asset platform for investors worldwide.