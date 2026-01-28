Longbridge Securities’ user asset grew 220% YoY in 2025, as it built an AI-native investing experience

SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Throughout 2025, Longbridge Securities continued to place technological innovation at the core of its strategy, and steadily expanded its global investment services. Beyond connecting investors to global markets, Longbridge further explored how investment can be integrated into everyday life. Building on its strong growth momentum, the annual user assets increased by 220% and the global user base grew by 120%. Outside Singapore, Longbridge Securities is the fastest-growing fintech brokerage in the Hong Kong market.

Solid growth across key business metrics, global user base increases by 120%

Against the backdrop of shifting global market conditions and evolving investor needs, Longbridge Securities achieved steady growth across several core business metrics in 2025. The annual user assets increased by 220% and the global user base grew by 120%. Furthermore, the total nominal order value reached US$1.5 trillion, with 55.7 million orders processed over the year. These results reflect the continued improvement of the platform in terms of trading infrastructure, product capabilities, and user trust.

Longbridge’s long-term investment in financial technology innovation and trading experience was also recognised through multiple industry awards, including the Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) FinTech Awards 2025: FinTech Innovation Award – Singapore, Asia FinTech Awards 2025: Investment Tech of the Year, Moneyhero Group Best of Awards 2025: Best Emerging Broker, as well as the EDigest 2025: Best Technology Innovation Broker, HKEJ: Financial Services Awards 2025 – Outstanding AI FinTech Brokerage, and the Hong Kong 01 FinTech Leadership Awards 2025 – AI Brokerage Platform. These accolades underscore market recognition of Longbridge’s technological capabilities and holistic service model.

Longbridge Group opens its first flagship store in Hong Kong, Longbridge Café

Longbridge Securities continued to expand the applications of investment services in 2025, supported by the Longbridge Group’s broader ecosystem strategy to better integrate investing into everyday life. This year, Longbridge Group opened its first brand flagship store, Longbridge Café , in Hong Kong. Through this, Longbridge is able to blend investment discussions with lifestyle settings, providing investors with a physical space for interaction and idea exchange.

Since its opening at the end of September, it has welcomed over 50,000 visitors, held over 20 investment sharing, communication and brand activities, and distributed over one million coffee coupons throughout its launch period. By extending financial services to physical life scenarios, Longbridge Café pioneered Asia’s first innovative venue, combining financial services with lifestyle experiences.

As the Longbridge Café operating model continues to mature, the Longbridge Group plans to further expand similar physical locations in Singapore and Hong Kong, extending the application of investment services in lifestyle scenarios and strengthening in-person connections within the investment community.

Continuous product iteration enhancing the AI-powered investing experience

Driven by user needs and trading efficiency, Longbridge continued to optimise its trading systems and product functions throughout 2025. During the year, both the desktop and mobile applications underwent more than 16 updates introducing and optimizing more than 110 features across multiple trading scenarios, including multi-leg options strategies, U.S. fractional shares and U.S. stocks recurring investment. User-focused benefits such as lifetime $0 commission trading, market data credits, options teaming and tiered fee structures further helped reduce trading costs.

Simultaneously, as one of the core intelligent products, PortAI underwent several significant upgrades during the year. It has evolved from an information-based tool to an investment assistant with reasoning capabilities and personalised memory. Throughout the year, PortAI has generated 57.3 million portfolio updates, responded to over 557,000 investment-related queries and analysed over 28,000 earning reports, helping users plan ahead and supporting their decision-making.

Community engagement has also continued to grow steadily, with the number of daily active users increasing by 120% year-on-year, generating over 760,000 posts and accumulating over 67 million views. Through these efforts, Longbridge has been able to form a vibrant investment community centered around market insights, trading experience, and strategy sharing.

Looking ahead: Strengthening Global Investment Infrastructure

Looking ahead, Longbridge Securities will continue to strengthen its focus on technological innovation, user experience and lowering barriers to investing. In pursuit of its vision to build the global trading infrastructure and network that delivers the best trading experiences, serving over 10% of retail investors worldwide, the company will continue to improve product functions and service scenarios to provide investors with a more efficient, transparent, and diversified investment journey. Committed to its mission of “Analyse Better, Trade Smarter, and everyone’s invited”, Longbridge Securities aims to empower users to make more confident investment decisions amid ever-changing market conditions.

About Longbridge Securities Singapore

Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd. (“Longbridge Securities Singapore” or “Longbridge Securities”, Co. Reg. No. 202111825D) is an AI-driven online brokerage focussing on supporting international trading through a dedicated global network and robust technical infrastructure. Founded in March 2019, Longbridge Securities holds a total of 22 financial licenses or regulatory approvals across markets including the United States, Hong Kong, and Singapore, and has raised over US$150 million from leading financial and investment institutions. Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd. is a licensed entity regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) (Licence No. CMS 101211), holding a Capital Markets Services licence and operating as an Exempt Financial Adviser.

This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).