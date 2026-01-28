VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — MEXC , the fastest-growing global cryptocurrency exchange, redefining a user-first approach to digital assets through true Zero-Fee trading , today released its 2025 Zero-Fee Strategy Annual Report. The ongoing commitment not only saved users a total of 1.1 billion USDT in fees but also bolsters both mainstream growth and emerging asset visibility, driving balanced development across the entire crypto landscape.



MEXC 2025 Report: Zero-Fee Strategy Delivers $1.1B in User Savings, Capturing Leading Market Share

The platform’s removal of fees across 3,026 spot trading pairs and 203 futures pairs resulted in significant savings for its users. Data shows 3.44 million users saved an average of $320 each, with the top single-user saving reaching $9 million. The move represented a significant shift in standard exchange fee models.

“We proved that Zero-Fee trading isn’t a promotional tactic—it’s a liquidity engine,” the report states. The strategy delivered measurable competitive advantages, with MEXC capturing 72% market share in PUMPUSDT and 59% in LINKUSDT.

The “dual-market” approach demonstrated strategic precision: futures volume was anchored by mainstream assets ( BTC & ETH made up 70% of the top 10), while emerging narratives surged. SUIUSDT ranked fourth, and USDC pairs exploded (BNBUSDC up 110x, SUIUSDC up 83x).

Zero-Fee proved particularly transformative for emerging assets. MNTUSDT gained 53% points in market share, while PUMP and LINK increased 42% and 34% respectively. The platform successfully bootstrapped new tokens while unlocking renewed trading potential in established assets across Layer 1s, DeFi, and oracle sectors.

In spot markets, MEXC established a commanding presence in the year’s defining narrative: tokenized real-world assets (RWA). The exchange captured dominant market shares in leading tokenized equities—73% of McDonald’s trading, 70% of Amazon, and 61% of Meta—while also securing 61% of Robinhood and 55% of Coinbase volume. This performance reinforced the platform’s strategic “Widest Selection” positioning within the RWA landscape.

Since December 22, 2025, MEXC expanded Zero-Fee coverage to all spot trading pairs, removing the final barriers to entry for retail and institutional traders alike.

The report illustrates how MEXC’s “MEXCmize, Zero-Fee, Infinite Opportunities” flywheel has transitioned from concept to a demonstrable market advantage. This was achieved by stripping away transaction costs to facilitate high-frequency strategies and providing consistent liquidity across the asset spectrum, thereby establishing a resilient competitive position.

“We’re not just building the lowest-cost exchange,” the report concludes. “We’re building the premier crypto gateway defined by lowest costs and widest selection—empowering global users to capture market opportunities and maximize asset value.”

