Pony.ai Expands Robotaxi Commercialization With ATBB, Advancing Asset-Light Scaling Across Urban and Airport Mobility

BEIJING, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Pony.ai, a global leader in achieving large-scale mass production and commercialization of autonomous driving technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Beijing ATBB Travel & Express Service Co., Ltd., a premium mobility service provider in China, as it continues to scale Robotaxi commercialization through an asset-light, partnership-driven model.

Under the collaboration, Pony.ai and ATBB will jointly deploy and operate Robotaxi services in China’s tier-1 cities, while also expanding the application of autonomous driving in airport and business travel scenarios. The partnership reflects Pony.ai’s broader asset-light strategy of accelerating Robotaxi deployment by working with established mobility operators that contribute fleet investment, service expertise and platform resources, supporting Robotaxi commercialization while improving capital efficiency, asset utilization and unit economics.

“We’re excited to partner with ATBB as we take another step forward in bringing autonomous driving into everyday transportation,” said Dr. James Peng, Founder and CEO of Pony.ai. “As autonomous driving technology matures, the challenge is no longer proving that it works, but deploying it efficiently and sustainably. By working with partners that bring deep mobility expertise and strong service capabilities, we can accelerate adoption, strengthen the economics of Robotaxi operations, and make fully driverless services a practical part of people’s daily journeys.”

“We’re pleased to be working with Pony.ai to combine our deep experience in premium mobility services with industry-leading fully driverless technology,” said Lixin Shao, Chairman of ATBB. “Through this partnership, we aim to help shape the next generation of intelligent mobility services, delivering a truly private, tailored and technology-driven Robotaxi experience for customers who value both quality and efficiency, while opening new opportunities in premium autonomous mobility.”

As part of the agreement, the two companies plan to jointly establish a Robotaxi fleet powered by Pony.ai’s seventh-generation Robotaxi vehicles. The fleet will operate in China’s tier-1 cities, including routes linking airports and high-speed rail stations. The jointly operated vehicles are expected to complement Pony.ai’s existing Robotaxi network, adding capacity and supporting a wide range of travel needs, from daily urban trips to airport transfers.

The initial Robotaxi fleet will be integrated into Pony.ai’s proprietary ride-hailing platform as well as third-party mobility ecosystems. Pony.ai will also integrate its self-operated Robotaxi vehicles into ATBB’s Xinghui Mobility platform, allowing both parties to share access to demand and fleet resources within a more flexible and scalable deployment framework.

The partnership will also deepen the deployment of autonomous driving in airport transfer and business travel scenarios. With fully driverless operations, Robotaxis offer a combination of on-time performance, enhanced privacy and customizable in-vehicle experiences. These features are expected to appeal to premium and business-class travelers, positioning Robotaxis as a differentiated mobility option for frequent business travelers who expect a higher standard of ground transportation.

The ATBB partnership builds on Pony.ai’s rapid progress in scaling commercial Robotaxi operations across China and internationally.

In 2025, Pony.ai achieved several major milestones, including securing China’s first citywide permit for fully driverless commercial Robotaxi operations in Shenzhen and expanding commercial services across Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai. The company’s total Robotaxi fleet has surpassed 1,159 vehicles, exceeding its fleet targets for 2025, and Pony.ai has announced plans to expand to more than 3,000 Robotaxis by the end of 2026.

Pony.ai has also reported that its Gen-7 Robotaxi operations reached city-wide unit economics breakeven in Guangzhou, reinforcing the commercial viability of its large-scale Robotaxi model. As more partners participate in fleet investment and operations, Pony.ai expects its asset-light approach to play an increasingly important role in supporting rapid and sustainable growth in both domestic and international markets.