SK hynix Announces FY25 Financial Results… Posts Record-High Results and Delivers Highest Shareholder Returns

Achieves all-time high annual and quarterly results, driven by AI memory competitiveness and high value-added products including HBM Reports FY2025 revenue of 97.1467 trillion won , operating profit of 47.2063 trillion won , net profit of 42.9479 trillion won Reports 4Q25 revenue of 32.8267 trillion won , operating profit of 19.1696 trillion won , net profit of 15.2460 trillion won

Announces additional dividends of 1 trillion won , equivalent to 1,500 won per share, bringing total FY2025 dividends to 2.1 trillion won

Aims to “sustain growth and enhance shareholder value based on the company’s technological prowess”

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — SK hynix Inc. (or “the company”, www.skhynix.com) announced today that it has achieved record financial results in 2025 – 97.1467 trillion won in revenue, 47.2063 trillion won in operating profit (with an operating margin of 49%), and 42.9479 trillion won in net profit (with a net margin of 44%).

The results significantly exceeded the previous record set in 2024. The annual revenue increased by more than 30 trillion won while the annual operating profit nearly doubled year-on-year, marking the highest annual performance in the company’s history.

*FY2024 Revenue: 66.1930 trillion won / FY2024 Operating Profit: 23.4673 trillion won

Growth momentum accelerated further in the fourth quarter. In addition to HBM, demand on conventional memory solutions for servers increased sharply, to which SK hynix responded proactively. As a result, the company achieved record-high quarterly performance across all three indicators, with revenue rising 34% to 32.8267 trillion won, operating profit surging 68% to 19.1696 trillion won, and operating margin reaching 58% quarter-on-quarter.

SK hynix emphasized that 2025 marked a year in which the company once again demonstrated its world-class technological leadership. In response to an AI-centric demand structure, the company secured both growth and profitability by enhancing technological competitiveness and expanding its portfolio of high value-added products.

In the DRAM segment, HBM revenue more than doubled year-on-year, making a significant contribution to the company’s record performance. Conventional DRAM entered full-scale mass production of 1cnm process, or the sixth-generation of the 10-nanometer technology. The company also solidified its leadership in server modules, with the development of the 256GB DDR5 RDIMM – a high capacity server module based on 32Gb fifth-generation 10nm-class (1b) DRAM.

For the NAND business, despite sluggish demand in the first half, the company completed its development of 321-layer QLC products. SK hynix also achieved the highest annual revenue on record, responding to customer demand centered on eSSD in the second half.

The company noted that as the AI market shifts from training to inference while demand for distributed architectures expands, the role of memory will become increasingly critical. Accordingly, not only demand for high-performance memory such as HBM is expected to grow continuously, but also for overall memory products including server DRAM and NAND as well.

In response, SK hynix plans to further strengthen its proven quality, technological leadership and mass-production capabilities, based on the customer trust it has secured as the only industry player capable of stably supplying both HBM3E and HBM4 simultaneously. In particular, having successfully completed the preparation stages to mass produce HBM4 – for the first time in the industry – in September last year, the large-scale production of the next-generation HBM has been underway to meet customer requests, the company said.

The company also sets to maintain its HBM4 leadership while strengthening customer and partner collaboration to supply optimized products in ‘Custom HBM,’ which continues to gain traction as a key differentiator.

For conventional DRAM, SK hynix intends to accelerate the transition to the 1cnm process, expanding its AI memory product portfolio to include solutions like SOCAMM2 and GDDR7. For NAND, the company plans to maximize product competitiveness by transitioning to 321-layer technology, while actively addressing AI data center storage demand by leveraging Solidigm’s QLC eSSD.

SK hynix stated that it will prioritize meeting customer demand amid supply-demand imbalances by reinforcing partnerships. To this end, the company plans to maximize production capacity of the M15X fab in Cheongju at an early stage. The company also intends to secure stable mid-to-long-term production capabilities through the construction of the first fab in the Yongin Semiconductor Cluster.

The construction of the advanced packaging facilities in Cheongju and Indiana, the U.S., are also progressing smoothly. This enables the company to establish integrated global manufacturing capabilities spanning front-end and back-end processes, having able to respond flexibly to changes in customer demand.

Meanwhile, backed by record-high financial performance, SK hynix announced a large-scale shareholder return program to enhance shareholder value.

The company will deliver an additional dividend of 1 trillion won, equivalent to 1,500 won per share. Combined with the regular quarterly dividend of 375 won, the year-end dividend will total 1,875 won per share, bringing total dividends for FY2025 to 3,000 won per share, or 2.1 trillion won in aggregate.

SK hynix also plans to cancel 15.3 million treasury shares (approximately 12.2 trillion won based on the closing price on the 27th) equivalent to 2.1% of total shares outstanding, signaling a long-term commitment to enhance per-share value and shareholder returns.

Song Hyun Jong, President and Head of Corporate Center, said that SK hynix will continue to generate sustainable performance growth while maintaining the optimal balance between future investment, financial stability and shareholder returns, based on the company’s technological edge. “We will strengthen our role not merely as a product supplier, but as a core infrastructure partner in the AI era, enabling customers to meet their AI performance requirements.”

FY2025 Financial Results (K-IFRS)

*Unit: Billion, KRW FY25 YoY FY24 Change Revenue 971,467 661,930 47 % Operating Profit 472,063 234,673 101 % Operating Margin 49 % 35 % 14%P Net Income 429,479 197,969 117 %

4Q25 Financial Results (K-IFRS)

*Unit: Billion, KRW 4Q25 QoQ YoY Q3’25 Change Q4’24 Change Revenue 328,267 244,489 34 % 197,670 66 % Operating Profit 191,696 113,834 68 % 80,828 137 % Operating Margin 58 % 47 % 11%P 41 % 17%P Net Income 152,460 125,975 21 % 80,065 90 %

※ Financial information of the earnings is based on K-IFRS ※ Please note that the financial results discussed herein are preliminary and speak only as of January 28, 2026. Readers should not assume that this information remains operative at a later time.

