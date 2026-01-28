SUNHOUSE AND ANCHANTO FORGE STRATEGIC GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP: DIGITALIZING SUPPLY CHAIN TO DRIVE 300% E-COMMERCE GROWTH

HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sunhouse Group, a prestigious National home appliance brand in Vietnam, today officially announced a strategic partnership with Anchanto, a global leader in Omnichannel Commerce and Logistics SaaS technology. This project marks a monumental step in Sunhouse’s digital transformation journey, involving the deployment of a comprehensive Order Management System (OMS) across four countries and Warehouse Management System (WMS) at two key regional logistics hubs.



Sunhouse Group and Anchanto formalize their global partnership at the official signing ceremony in Hanoi

A Strategic Vision: From Manual Operations to Global Automation

As Sunhouse pursues its ambitious international expansion, E-commerce has been identified as a core strategic pillar. To achieve the goal of tripling its online business scale, Sunhouse recognized the need to overhaul its existing infrastructure to meet the demands of markets in Vietnam and high-standard regions including the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Previously, Sunhouse faced significant operational hurdles:

Fragmented Data: Manual processes on international marketplaces like Amazon led to significant data synchronization delays, resulting in inventory inaccuracies and ‘overselling’ risks.

Manual Warehouse Workflows: Traditional warehouse management struggled with real-time tracking of batch numbers, expiry dates, and serial numbers. This created bottlenecks in order fulfillment speeds, particularly during peak sales periods.

To eliminate these barriers, Sunhouse has partnered with Anchanto to implement a dual-solution ecosystem:

Multi-Market Order Management (OMS): Deployed across Vietnam, USA, Mexico, and Canada, the system centralizes data from Amazon, TikTok Shop, Walmart, and Sunhouse’s own websites into a single platform. This ensures 100% automation of order flows and inventory updates.

Digitalized Logistics Infrastructure (WMS): By implementing Anchanto’s Warehouse Management System at two major e-commerce warehouses in Northern and Southern Vietnam, Sunhouse will achieve precise control over product lifecycles, optimize packing speeds, and enhance Reverse Logistics capabilities.

Leadership Insights

Vaibhav Dabhade, Founder & CEO of Anchanto, stated at the signing ceremony:

“We are honored to partner with Sunhouse—an icon of Vietnamese industry—as they scale their footprint globally. By leveraging Anchanto’s world-class technology, Sunhouse will gain a ‘centralized brain’ for their operations, eliminating geographical barriers and multi-channel complexities. We are committed to ensuring Sunhouse not only manages better but grows faster in every market they enter.”

Mr. Nguyen Xuan Loc, E-Commerce Director of Sunhouse Group, emphasized:

“Digital transformation is no longer an option; it is a prerequisite for Sunhouse to realize its goal of tripling our Sunhouse’s current scale. Implementing Anchanto’s solutions allows us to solve the puzzle of fragmented data and optimize our logistics capacity. This is the solid foundation Sunhouse needs to serve global customers with professional, lightning-fast service.”

Future Outlook and Expectations

The new infrastructure is expected to reduce order processing time by 50%, eliminate inventory discrepancies, and provide the scalability required for Sunhouse to enter new global markets in the near future.

The synergy between Sunhouse’s market leadership and Anchanto’s technological prowess represents one of the most significant and sophisticated digital transformation projects in the retail and household appliance sector in 2026.

About Sunhouse Group: Sunhouse is a national household appliance brand in Vietnam, boasting a vast distribution network and modern manufacturing ecosystem. With a customer-centric philosophy, Sunhouse continues to innovate its technology to provide convenient solutions for modern homes worldwide.

About Anchanto: Anchanto is a global SaaS technology company empowering enterprises to sell, fulfill, and deliver, anywhere in the world. Headquartered in Singapore, Anchanto enables complex omnichannel and supply-chain operations through enterprise-grade intelligent platforms, deep ecosystem integrations, and local expertise across 13 countries.

Media Contact: marketing@anchanto.com