Tabimori, Inc. Launches Authentic Omakase Sushi Course for Vegetarians and Vegans — A Cultural Culinary Innovation for Global Travelers

TOKYO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Tabimori, Inc. has introduced a fully vegetarian omakase option—prepared without any seafood—to its popular sushi interpreting service, “sushiuniversity®,” which has been widely used by international travelers.

Daikon sprouts, treated with the same kobujime technique used for seafood sushi, develop a richer umami profile.

Background of the omakase sushi course for vegetarians and vegans

It’s estimated that about 1.5 billion people worldwide follow a vegetarian or plant-based diet, accounting for roughly 18% of the global population. While Japan has seen a surge in international tourism in recent years, vegetarian and vegan visitors often face limited opportunities to enjoy one of the country’s most iconic culinary traditions—sushi.

Omakase sushi offers an efficient and flexible model for ingredient sourcing and aligns well with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). At Sushi University, we see it as part of our mission to communicate in advance with vegetarian and vegan guests about the ingredients used, ensuring an inclusive and thoughtful dining experience.

Some participants completely avoid fish, while others simply dislike raw seafood. With our growing experience in accommodating such needs, we believe the time is right to offer an authentic, plant-based sushi omakase experience—one that stays true to the spirit of Japanese culinary artistry and hospitality.

Cultural and culinary principles behind omakase sushi for vegetarians and vegans

Rooted in centuries of culinary tradition, Japanese cuisine offers principles that make omakase sushi for vegetarians and vegans truly authentic.

The traditional concepts of “Five Tastes” (Gomi), “Five Colors” (Goshiki), and “Five Techniques” (Goho)—core elements of washoku—have long guided harmony in flavor, appearance, and nutrition. These ideas, developed to balance taste, presentation, and sensory experience, form the heart of Japanese culinary philosophy.

Historically, Edomae sushi chefs used techniques such as salting, simmering, steaming, marinating, and aging to enhance umami and preserve seafood before refrigeration. Today, these same techniques are applied to vegetables: salting reduces bitterness, gentle heating enhances natural sweetness, marinating in kombu adds depth, and fermentation develops complex flavors. In this way, vegetarian and vegan omakase become more than a fish substitute—they are a refined, nuanced expression of plant-based ingredients.

The three core principles further enrich the experience:

– Five Tastes (Gomi: sweet, sour, bitter, salty, umami): Ingredients naturally provide a wide range of subtle flavors.

– Five Colors (Goshiki: white, yellow, red, green, black): Japan’s agricultural variety creates visual appeal and balanced nutrition.

– Five Techniques (Goho: raw, simmered, grilled, fried, steamed): Varied preparations enhance texture and aroma.

Together, these principles reflect Japan’s long-held wisdom—taste harmony, visual beauty, and nutritional balance—while aligning with the values of vegetarian and vegan lifestyles. Omakase sushi for vegetarians and vegans is thus not just an alternative to traditional sushi but a continuation of Japan’s culinary aesthetics, reinterpreted for modern guests.

Features of the omakase sushi course for vegetarians and vegans

The omakase sushi course for vegetarians and vegans is crafted from the finest ingredients selected by skilled sushi chefs, while guests enjoy watching them work up close at the counter.

Additionally, the joy of directly communicating with the chef to create a custom menu on the spot, which was once unavailable to vegetarians and vegans, is now accessible, allowing all guests to fully enjoy traditional sushi during their visit to Japan.

Furthermore, as a farming nation, Japan has developed a rich culinary culture over centuries, refining techniques to prepare grains and vegetables in delicious ways. This experience lets guests savor the abundant flavors and nutritional benefits of seasonal produce, with each visit offering the discovery of ingredients unique to the time of year.

Interpreting services are combined with hotel pick-up to create various courses that fit tourists’ budgets.

Sushi University offers an omakase sushi course for vegetarians and vegans (¥16,000) and five other courses for general travelers (¥19,000–¥69,000), all of which include meals and interpreting services.

Guests who wish to experience this omakase sushi for vegetarians and vegans can make a reservation in advance via our online booking system. We recommend booking early, as seats are limited and the course is highly popular among international visitors.

