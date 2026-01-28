TIGER® AWAKENS FIVE-LION ‘HUAT SQUAD’ TO OFFICIALLY KICK OFF ITS CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS

Following its official unveiling at Clarke Quay, Tiger’s first-of-its-kind five-lion dance troupe ushers in the brand’s Chinese New Year celebrations across the island, from festive roadshows to digital greetings.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As Singapore’s iconic homegrown beer, Tiger officially kicked off its Chinese New Year celebrations last Thursday evening at Clarke Quay, unveiling and “awakening” its first-ever five-lion dance troupe, the Huat Squad, in a traditional officiation ceremony.



Huat Squad, Tiger’s first-ever five lion dance troupe

The five-lion dance troupe, Huat Squad, was inspired by the traditional concept of 五福临门 (Wu Fu Lin Men), a popular Chinese New Year greeting that means “five blessings arrive at the door.” It’s Tiger’s way of reimagining a familiar tradition and localising it for Singapore, with each lion representing a different blessing that people wish for: longevity, wealth, health, kindness, and peace. By unleashing the five Huats across the island, Tiger brings these wishes to life for people to experience and celebrate together. From 30 January to 15 February, members of the public can catch the Huat Squad at six festive roadshows (refer to Annex A for the full schedule), bringing roaring energy to familiar spaces where friends and families gather in anticipation of a truly Huat year ahead.

At each stop, the first 50 shoppers who purchase a 24-can carton will receive two cans of Tiger Radler Mandarin & Honey along with a limited-edition Huat Coin.

Bring home the Huat at our festive roadshows

As part of Tiger’s Chinese New Year celebrations, festive roadshows will take place at selected supermarkets and neighbourhood kopitiams across the island.

Supermarket roadshows : Shoppers who purchase two or more 24-can cartons of Tiger or Tiger Crystal can dive into the festivities and stand a chance to win cash prizes or walk away with limited-edition Tiger merchandise.

: Shoppers who purchase two or more 24-can cartons of Tiger or Tiger Crystal can dive into the festivities and stand a chance to win cash prizes or walk away with limited-edition Tiger merchandise. Coffeeshop roadshows: Enjoy the festive atmosphere at your local coffeeshop with Tiger-infused bak kwa created in collaboration with Century Bak Kwa and the opportunity to redeem Tiger merchandise, designed with Zha Huo Dian, The Corner Shop, with every eight quarts of beer purchased.

Send The Huat through digital greetings

Beyond on-ground celebrations, Tiger is also bringing the festive spirit into digital spaces with Send The Huat, a series of customised greeting videos designed to turn festive wishes into chances to win instant prizes.

Inspired by the familiar tradition of sending Chinese New Year greetings at the stroke of midnight, Send The Huat allows Singaporeans to share digital blessings via WhatsApp, spreading Huat from one person to another with a simple share. Each greeting carries forward the same five blessings represented by the Huat Squad, creating a seamless connection between Tiger’s on-ground and digital celebrations.

From now till 24 February, all Singapore residents aged 18 and above can visit https://www.drinkies.sg/brands/tigercny26-sendthehuat to unlock a chance at festive rewards, with no spending required.

How to Send the Huat:

Select & Share: Choose your favorite cheeky greeting video and forward it via WhatsApp to friends and family along with your unique referral code. Double the Luck: When recipients message Tiger Beer and enter your code, both you and your friend unlock a chance to spin digitally for a prize. Keep the Huat Flowing: Recipients will then receive their own custom videos and codes to keep the cycle of prosperity going, limited to 10 per user every day.

By simply sharing a greeting, participants stand a chance to win a variety of joyful surprises designed to make the season feel a little more Huat:

Prizes include:

An exclusive home-visit by the Huat Squad for one grand winner

Over $15,000 in vouchers for major supermarkets (FairPrice, Sheng Siong, DFI Group) and 7-Eleven

25 gold-plated coins

100x free additional spins at Tiger Chinese New Year Supermarket Roadshows

An islandwide celebration of Huat

Follow @tigerbeersg on Instagram for real-time updates on Huat Squad appearances and roadshow locations or visit https://www.drinkies.sg/brands/tigercny26-sendthehuat to start sending the Huat this Chinese New Year.

More details of Tiger’s Chinese New Year activities here: https://www.drinkies.sg/brands/tigercny26

Hi-res images from the Clarke Quay launch and Huat Squad performance are available here.

About Tiger®

Tiger® was born in 1932 on the streets of Singapore. Today, Tiger® is the number one international premium beer from Asia and is available in more than 60 markets across the globe. Defying the odds to create the ultimate brew, a perfect balance between bold and refreshing, Tiger® has been uncaging new ways to take refreshment to the next level and make the impossible possible for decades. Tiger® believes that there is a tiger inside each of us, a version of ourselves that knows no limits to what is possible.

For more information, please visit www.tigerbeer.com.

APPENDIX

TIGER ® HUAT SQUAD PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

DATE TIME LOCATION ADDRESS 30 January 2026 5:38pm S11 Ang Mo Kio 711 Ang Mo Kio Ave 8, AMK S11, #01-3501, S560711 31 January 2026 5:38pm FairPrice Jurong Point 63 Jurong West Central 3, #03-01, S648331 1 February 2026 1:38pm FairPrice Tanjong Pagar 1 Tanjong Pagar Plz, #01-01, S082001 7 February 2026 5:38pm Sheng Siong Jurong Superbowl 3 Yuan Ching Rd, #01-01A/02, S618642 8 February 2026 5:38pm Giant Tampines 21 Tampines North Dr 2, #03-01, S528765 14 February 2026 5:38pm Sheng Siong 845 Yishun 845 Yishun Street 81, #01-186, S760845

TIGER ® CHINESE NEW YEAR ROADSHOWS SCHEDULE