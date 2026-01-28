UnionPay Enables 25 International Wallets to Support Weixin Pay QR Code in China’ Mainland

Since launching in December 2024, the program’s coverage has steadily broadened. As more UnionPay-Partnered international digital wallets join the network, a growing number of visitors to China can enjoy a smoother payment experience.
A Milestone In UnionPay’s Project Excellence
The cooperation between UnionPay International and Weixin Pay marks the latest milestone in UnionPay’s Project Excellence. Under Project Excellence, over 200 e-wallets across 37 countries and regions outside China’s mainland can link to locally issued UnionPay cards.
To further enhance the payment experience for overseas visitors to China, UnionPay has also launched the SplendorPlus Card, a product specially designed to meet inbound travelers’ unique needs.
In 2025, the number of QR code transactions made in China’s mainland using UnionPay-partnered e-wallets issued outside the Chinese mainland increased by 100% year on year, while the value of these transactions increased by 75%.
