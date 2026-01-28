Yili Group Kicks Off 2026 with Strategic Partner Conferences in Southeast Asia

BANGKOK and BANDUNG, Indonesia, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As the new year begins, Yili Group continues to build momentum in Southeast Asia. Recently, Yili’s subsidiaries in Thailand and Indonesia successfully held their 2026 Top Partners Conferences in Bangkok and Bandung, respectively. The events gathered over 120 partners in Bangkok and 263 partners in Bandung from Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, and beyond to celebrate collaboration and explore new opportunities for mutual growth.

As Yili deepens its global footprint, the company is advancing steadily across Southeast Asia and the world, working together with partners to shape the future of the international dairy industry.



2026 Top Partners Conference of Yili’s Indonesian Subsidiary



2026 Top Partners Conference of Yili’s Thai Subsidiary

Localization Strategy Delivers Results

In 2025, despite a complex global environment and intensifying competition, Yili remained committed to its localization strategy and delivered impressive results.

In Indonesia, Joyday ice cream achieved another breakthrough, becoming the only brand in the local industry to see growth in purchase conversion. In Thailand, Cremo ice cream continued to expand its market share and brand recognition, making significant strides in brand building, product innovation, channel expansion, and corporate social responsibility.

Unveiling Innovative New Products

Guided by the philosophy “No Innovation, No Future,” Yili leveraged deep insights into local consumer trends to develop a range of new products, which were officially unveiled at the conferences.

The new lineup received high praise from distributors for their rich flavor, innovative designs, and eye-catching packaging. One distributor commented, “Yili always has a precise grasp of consumer needs. These new products maintain the brand’s standard of excellence while achieving breakthroughs in flavor and versatility. We are confident they will achieve great market success!”

Embarking on a New Journey with Partners

During the conferences, Yili expressed sincere gratitude to its long-term partners and recognized outstanding distributors with awards.

From the launch of Joyday in Indonesia to the revitalization of Cremo in Thailand, Yili has built a strong foundation of mutual trust with Southeast Asian partners. At the Bandung event, a long-term partner noted, “After seven years of collaboration, Yili has proven that when we stand together, anything is possible.”

Similarly, at the Thailand conference, a distributor shared, “Collaborating with Yili in 2025 has been a rewarding, win-win experience. Their high-quality products, targeted marketing, and comprehensive support have continuously strengthened our competitiveness in the local market.”

Yili Group remains dedicated to expanding its presence in Southeast Asia and beyond. By strengthening brands, optimizing products, expanding channels, and consolidating infrastructure, Yili will continue to work with global partners to build a “Global Health Ecosystem,” delivering higher-quality and more diverse health products to consumers worldwide.