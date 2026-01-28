28 C
Youdao to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on February 11

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Youdao, Inc. (“Youdao” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DAO), an AI-powered solutions provider specializing in artificial intelligence applications for the learning and advertising verticals, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 5:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 11, 2026). Youdao’s management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1-888-346-8982

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China (toll free):

400-120-1203

Hong Kong (toll free):     

800-905-945

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Conference ID:

4547760

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.youdao.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until February 18, 2026:

United States:               

+1-855-669-9658

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

4547760

About Youdao, Inc. 

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is strategically positioned as an AI-powered solutions provider specializing in artificial intelligence applications for the learning and advertising verticals. Youdao now mainly offers learning services, online marketing services and smart devices – all powered by advanced technologies. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.youdao.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jeffrey Wang
Youdao, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-8255-8163 ext. 89980
E-mail: IR@rd.netease.com 

Piacente Financial Communications
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: youdao@thepiacentegroup.com 

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: youdao@thepiacentegroup.com

