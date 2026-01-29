Agoda Launches Agoda Impact Lab at ASEAN Tourism Forum

MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has announced the launch of Agoda Impact Lab, a pioneering initiative aimed at unlocking the future of travel and technology in Asia. The Lab, launched at ASEAN Tourism Forum, will serve as a launch pad for innovation and value creation across the region, leading the next generation of initiatives to boost industry resilience.



Agoda Impact Lab is designed as a dedicated platform for the public and private sectors to design, test, and scale practical solutions. It aims to serve as a catalyst for change in areas of storytelling, industry upskilling and capacity building, focusing on best-in-class thought leadership and visionary approaches to travel and technology. Through reports, knowledge sharing and upskilling initiatives, Agoda will leverage its expertise in areas like eCommerce, technology, marketing, and analytics to help elevate industry standards.

As part of the Agoda Impact Lab, Agoda will run hands–on e–commerce training programs for accommodation providers across ASEAN, deliver Executive Masterclasses with government, industry, and academic partners on emerging innovation areas such as AI, and convene a joint working group with ASEAN and WWF-Singapore to advance discussions regionally to safeguard the long–term ecological and economic value of emerging destinations. The Impact Lab will also promote the Sustainable Tourism Academy, a digital training platform developed in partnership with Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) that provides free, self–paced sustainability training aligned with the GSTC Standard, and publish data–driven reports to inform industry decisions on traveler demand, technology adoption, and localization.

Damien Pfirsch, Chief Commercial Officer at Agoda, shared, “With Agoda Impact Lab, we’re not just imagining the future of travel and technology in Asia; we’re actively shaping it. The lab will serve as a hub for collaboration, bringing together stakeholders from the public and private sectors to explore innovative solutions and strategies. Agoda is committed to leading the charge in creating more sustainable and intelligent solutions that benefit both the industry and travelers alike.”

