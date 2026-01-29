Autozi Signs Cooperation Agreement with the Suizhou Special Purpose Vehicle Chamber of Commerce, Targeting US$2 Billion and Forging Another Major Milestone in the Company’s Development History.

BEIJING, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Autozi (Stock ticker: AZI), a leading operator of automotive industry supply chain cloud platforms in China, signed a strategic cooperation agreement today with the Hubei Suizhou Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Chamber of Commerce, which is renowned as the “Capital of China’s SPV Manufacturing”. With capital restructuring, digital upgrading, and international expansion as the three core drivers, the two parties will jointly promote the comprehensive transformation of Suizhou SPV industrial base into a “Global Intelligent Manufacturing Capital of New Energy SPVs”, and anchor a five-year development goal: to help 10 selected SPV manufacturers within the base (with a total current annual sales volume of approximately $500 million) achieve an overall scale exceeding $2 billion, and significantly enhance their global market competitiveness and brand influence.

This cooperation is a crucial step for Autozi to deepen its overseas strategy in the SPV sector, as well as an important measure for Suizhou to promote the high-end, green, and intelligent upgrading of its SPV industry. It will realize the in-depth integration of industrial resources and platform capabilities, ushering in a new chapter for the high-quality development of China SPV industrial clusters.

Two-Phase Promotion of Strategic Implementation to Build a New Ecosystem of Industrial Collaboration

To ensure the orderly achievement of strategic goals, the two parties plan to advance the implementation of cooperation in phases, forming a development path of “laying the foundation through vertical integration and improving efficiency through horizontal empowerment”.

The first phase focuses on vertical integration and capital operation. The two parties will select SPV manufacturers with 10 advantageous vehicle models from Suizhou and promote capital mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and merger restructuring of high-quality enterprises in the same category in batches by vehicle type, promoting the concentration of resources to leading enterprises, expanding enterprise scale, strengthening R&D investment, and optimizing management systems. After the completion of integration, ten professional special purpose vehicle groups will be established, among which those with core competitiveness will launch independent spin-off listing plans to accelerate development with the help of capital strength. This model draws on the successful experience of capital integration in the international commercial vehicle field and solves the pain points of scattered operation and weak competitiveness of traditional small and medium-sized enterprises through precise M&A and resource aggregation.

The second phase focuses on horizontal collaboration and full-chain empowerment. On the basis laid by vertical integration, Autozi will rely on its three core advantages of “platform, data, and finance” accumulated over the years to provide all-dimensional empowerment services for the ten groups: including upstream supplier integration, cross-enterprise collaborative procurement to reduce costs, global integrated marketing and channel expansion, joint construction of a standardized after-sales service system, and deployment of a supply chain digital cloud platform to realize the “online integration of order flow, capital flow, and logistics”, building an efficient and collaborative industrial ecological closed loop.

Profound Industrial Heritage in Suizhou Provides Solid Support for Transformation

As a core agglomeration area of China’s special purpose vehicle industry, Suizhou SPV base has formed a complete industrial ecosystem, providing a solid foundation for this strategic cooperation. Currently, the annual output value of the base exceeds $9.6 billion, with products covering almost all key categories such as environmental sanitation, logistics, engineering, and emergency response. The industry consensus that “at least 1 out of every 10 SPVs on the road is produced in Suizhou” confirms its market position.

Relying on the industrial agglomeration effect of the 30-kilometer “Special Automobile Corridor”, the supporting rate of Suizhou SPVs industrial chain exceeds 90%, and the market share of multiple vehicle models has long remained among the top three in China. In recent years, Suizhou has been accelerating its transformation into new energy. From January to July 2025, the output of new energy special purpose vehicles surged by 60.6% year-on-year, forming a dual breakthrough pattern of pure electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Leading enterprises such as Chengli Group and Hubei Xinchufeng have realized industrial application in fields such as new energy environmental sanitation vehicles and 1,000-kilometer range hydrogen energy heavy trucks, laying a solid industrial foundation for building the “Global Intelligent Manufacturing Capital of New Energy SPVs”.

Autozi’s Platform Empowerment Activates Global Development Momentum

Since its establishment in 2010, Autozi has grown into a leading cloud platform enterprise in China’s automotive industry chain. In November 2025, the company released its new fiscal year overseas strategy, clearly focusing on the SPV sector, as well as after-sales service training and parts supply. With M&A integration as the core, it provides three major services: “capital integration, digital upgrading, and global expansion”.

This cooperation with the Suizhou SPV Chamber of Commerce is the concrete implementation of Autozi’s overseas strategy. By exporting its core capabilities in supply chain digitalization, cross-border platform construction, and online financial services, Autozi will help Suizhou’s SPV enterprises break through geographical restrictions and development bottlenecks, connect with global market resources, and at the same time, rely on Suizhou’s industrial foundation to improve its global supply chain layout in the SPV sector, achieving a win-win pattern of “platform empowering the industry and the industry feeding back the platform”.

In the next five years, taking this strategic cooperation as the starting point, the two parties will deeply integrate industrial resources and platform advantages, accelerate the transformation of Suizhou’s special purpose vehicle industry towards high-end, intelligent, and global development, and help China’s special purpose vehicle industry seize opportunities and set benchmarks in the global new energy wave.

Forward-Looking Statements

