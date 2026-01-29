Central Yards Edible Art Fair debuts in Hong Kong: Adding a brand new, first-of-its-kind event to the rich cultural calendar of Hong Kong this March

The reimagined cultural event blends art, taste and imagination for an immersive multi-sensory journey through ten playful installations, each inspired by a notable art movement and paired with a creative edible delight.



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 January 2026 – Central Yards Edible Art Fair was conceived by founder and creative director Arbiona Cadman, CEO of the renowned events and catering company Feste Group, with art curation by independent art consultancy firm Art-Partners, and proudly sponsored by Central Yards. This reimagined cultural event that blends art, taste and imagination, will take place from 26 March to 5 April 2026 at the Central Harbourfront Event Space in Hong Kong. Set to delight people of all ages, Central Yards Edible Art Fair is a journey of discovery and wonder that is sure to spark curiosity. Visitors are invited to walk through the 10-gallery experience at their own pace. Tickets are on sale from today, with early-bird offer available until 15 February at www.edibleartfair.com.

Image Credit: Central Yards Edible Art Fair

With a vision to reinvent Central and revitalise the city, the inaugural Central Yards Edible Art Fair brings a new sense of excitement, discovery and fun—creating ripples that extend from Hong Kong to the world.

Arbiona Cadman, Founder and Managing Director of Central Yards Edible Art Fair,said: “Central Yards Edible Art Fair is about reimagining how we connect with art and culture, through taste, sight, sound, and storytelling. By placing the intersection of food and art centre stage, we invite people to rediscover familiar worlds in unexpected, delicious ways that make art accessible, educational, and unforgettable.”

Tom Andrews, Director, Head of Leasing & Operations of Central Yards, said: “With love for Hong Kong, we proudly support the Central Yards Edible Art Fair — a first‑of‑its‑kind experience where taste and art come together for the city and the world during Art Month. As we prepare to unveil Central Yards Phase 1 in 2027, this celebration offers a glimpse of our spirit — imaginative, inclusive, and alive with creative energy. This partnership reflects and amplifies our ambition to reinvent Central, bringing fresh excitement and vitality to the Central Harbourfront.”

Designed for trendsetters, families, and the culturally curious, the Fair invites locals and visitors alike to experience art in a bold, new, multi-sensory way. Set within a nearly 20,000 sq ft purpose-built tent at the Central Harbourfront Event Space beside the future Central Yards development, this immersive journey spans ten galleries, each inspired by an iconic art movement and paired with a uniquely crafted edible creation. From Impressionism to Surrealism, Modernism to Neo-Pop, generations of artistic expression are reimagined through taste, texture, and imagination.

Two galleries will be dedicated to Hong Kong’s art landscape: Hong Kong Contemporary Art and the New Ink art movements. These will feature immersive, site-specific installations developed in collaboration with renowned Hong Kong artists exclusively for the Fair, with details to be announced soon. Visitors can expect an accessible, interactive, and photogenic experience that redefines how art is explored and enjoyed.

Rendering of “Feast Your Eyes” installation, inspired by Surrealism. Image Credit: Central Yards Edible Art Fair

International Art Movements Presented in a Bold New Way

The “Pop It!” gallery, inspired by the Neo-Pop movement, is an installation delightfully decorated with reflective bubble shapes in different sizes. A jelly balloon dog confection is retrieved from a giant claw machine that dominates the space. “Roll With It”, inspired by Modernism, features colour block light boxes and panels. An attendant serves guests with a colourful piece of savoury and sweet edible ribbon – available in an assortment of block colours.

Expressionism is the inspiration for “Drip”, featuring floor and walls decorated in the expressionist style and a drink experience offering flavoured drinks through coloured tubes, which are served to visitors. “Go Bananas!” represents the Conceptual Art movement through a playful display of replica fruits taped to the wall. Extending the sensory journey, a delicious miniature edible banana taped to a board is offered for visitors to take.

The Surrealism movement is represented in “Feast Your Eyes”, with a fully laid table inside a veil of curtains. Visitors put their heads behind the veil to discover the vivid setting. A tin of edible pearls offers an unexpected Dali-esque element of surprise. “Blue-tiful” is an optical illusion focused on perspective that highlights Optical Illusion Artand plays with the shape of an egg to form a perfect round shape within an immersive, blue-lit backdrop. In this gallery, visitor will receive an ‘Op-art egg’, an egg-shaped puff pastry filled with egg custard, presented in a classic egg carton, extending the Optical Illusion Art experience into a perfect multi-sensory indulgence.

The Impressionism movement is showcased in “Bloomin’ Marvellous”, an installation in two parts. First, a garden of giant flowers followed by a floral animation gallery with bean bags. ‘Focaccia flowers’ are blooming throughout the gallery, each delicate paper blossom cradling a piece of focaccia at its centre, filling the space with the rich aroma of olive oil and rosemary that entices every visitor to take a bite. A study in Spatialism is presented in “Cabinet of Curiosities”, where guests are invited to pick a ball from a colourful central display before opening a matching cabinet. Inside, a chocolate bonbon awaits – igniting the taste buds in a sweet cocoon.

Early-bird Tickets Are On Sale Now

Early bird tickets are on sale now atwww.edibleartfair.com. Sessions run daily from 10am to 9pm, with timed entry slots available every 30 minutes. Early-bird ticket prices start from HK$256 per person for adults. Each ticket includes priority entry at a designated time slot, admission to all ten galleries, and ten exclusive edible treats.

In addition to the main experience, visitors can also join Edible Workshops, an engaging experience that allows participants to create their own edible art, further enhancing the interactive and educational enjoyment. Workshops are available at an additional cost of HK$280 per person, per session.

Further programming details will be announced at a later date. Stay up to date via the website at www.edibleartfair.com and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/edibleartfair/.

About Central Yards Edible Art Fair

Debuting in Hong Kong in 2026, the Central Yards Edible Art Fair concept is a first-of-its-kind immersive, multi-sensory experience that blends art, taste and imagination. The experiential concept is designed for the culturally curious global visitor. It brings iconic art movements to life through an interactive and highly visual journey. Central Yards Edible Art Fair pushes the boundaries of creativity and reimagines how art can be experienced, enjoyed, and savoured. For more information, please visit www.edibleartfair.com

About Central Yards

Central Yards, deeply rooted in Hong Kong, is Henderson Land Group’s most ambitious and sustainable mixed‑use development on the New Central Harbourfront. Spanning more than 1.6 million square feet of gross floor area, it is poised to become a global harbourfront icon for Hong Kong and the world, unfolding in two phases: Phase 1 in 2027 and Phase 2 in 2032.

Inspired by the concept of “The Bridge,” this transformative groundscraper aims to foster superconnectivity and integration with its surroundings, bridging commerce, culture, and lifestyle.

Central Yards will reinvent Central by offering a dynamic blend of experiential retail, premium office space, a Broadway‑calibre theatre, event venues, and extensive public open and green spaces, shaping a bold new chapter for Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.centralyards.com.