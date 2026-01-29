FPT announces the establishment of an Advanced Semiconductor Testing and Packaging plant, accelerating the integration of Vietnam’s Semiconductor value chain

FPT Signs Key International Agreements to Advance Vietnam’s Mastery of Semiconductor Technology

HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On January 28, 2026, in Hanoi, FPT Corporation officially announced the establishment of the FPT Advanced Semiconductor Testing and Packaging Plant, aiming to strengthen connectivity across the semiconductor value chain and to realize Vietnam’s major national orientations on mastering core and sovereign technologies, in line with Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, Decision No. 1131/QĐ-TTg and Decision No. 1018/QĐ-TTg, thereby enabling Vietnam to move deeper into the global semiconductor supply chain. This is the first semiconductor testing and packaging plant in Vietnam fully owned and operated by Vietnamese entities, contributing to the completion of the national semiconductor ecosystem with a full spectrum of activities spanning research, design, manufacturing, training, testing and packaging, and commercialization—positioning Vietnam more prominently in the global semiconductor value chain.



FPT Announces the Establishment of an Advanced Semiconductor Testing & Packaging Plant

The announcement ceremony was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Science and Technology, leaders of Viettel Group, leaders of FPT Corporation, representatives from enterprises, research institutes and universities, members of the Au Lac AI Alliance, the Low-Altitude Economy Alliance, and major semiconductor enterprises and partners from Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan region, and other countries.

The announcement of the establishment of the FPT Advanced Semiconductor Testing and Packaging Plant underscores FPT’s strong commitment to implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation; the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 1131/QĐ-TTg on strategic technologies; and Decision No. 1018/QĐ-TTg approving the national strategy for semiconductor industry development, which sets the target for Vietnam to have 10 advanced testing and packaging facilities by 2030.

This initiative also represents a strategic move to harness the collective strength of the national semiconductor alliance, jointly developing and mastering core technology capabilities, and completing an integrated semiconductor ecosystem spanning research, design, manufacturing, testing, packaging, and commercialization—thereby enabling Vietnam to move further up the global semiconductor value chain.

In addition, the plant will provide hands-on training and practical learning opportunities for semiconductor students within Vietnam, contributing to the enhancement of human resource quality in the semiconductor sector and supporting the national goal of developing 50,000 semiconductor professionals by 2030, including at least 35,000 professionals in manufacturing, packaging, testing, and other key stages of the semiconductor industry.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Truong Gia Binh, Chairman of FPT Corporation, stated: “If Vietnam is to become a prosperous nation, there is no other path than mastering semiconductor technology. If we count Vietnamese professionals around the world, we are a significant force in the semiconductor industry. Our biggest challenge is to connect and build our own ecosystem. With today’s event, we take another step toward completing Vietnam’s semiconductor ecosystem. FPT has grown through hardship, so we always pursue practical solutions: products must be market-ready. We will closely collaborate with Viettel and domestic partners—wherever chips are manufactured, FPT will participate in testing and packaging—so that Vietnamese technology chips can soon be applied in real life”.

Lieutenant General Tao Duc Thang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman and CEO of Viettel, emphasized: “FPT’s investment in a semiconductor testing and packaging plant holds strategic significance in completing the ‘Make in Vietnam‘ semiconductor ecosystem, fully aligned with the spirit of Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation. The testing and packaging plant, together with Viettel’s chip fabrication plant scheduled to break ground in January 2026, will serve as a “hands-on” environment for training, developing, and retaining semiconductor engineers domestically, thereby helping curb brain drain and build a core workforce for this strategic industry. Viettel consistently believes that semiconductor industry development must be based on close cooperation between the state-owned and private sectors, in accordance with Resolution No. 79-NQ/TW on state-owned economic development and Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW on private sector development”.

Dr. Nguyen Bich Yen, Honorary Chairwoman of the Institute of Semiconductor and Advanced Materials – Vietnam National University, Hanoi; Chairwoman of VSAP Lab and IEEE member, commented: “Vietnam is no longer merely talking about semiconductors—Vietnam is taking synchronized and serious action. Pioneer enterprises are driving progress through concrete commitments and collaboration to build a Vietnamese semiconductor value chain. Key components—from materials, design, packaging, testing and manufacturing to digital infrastructure and human resources—are gradually taking shape. In this picture, FPT stands out as a major pillar, not only enhancing technological capacity but also serving as a connector, leader and trust-builder for the entire ecosystem”.

The FPT Advanced Semiconductor Testing and Packaging Plant is expected to emerge as a leading advanced testing and packaging facility in the region. In Phase 1 (2026–2027), the plant will be located at Yen Phong II-C Industrial Park, Yen Phong and Tam Giang Communes, Bac Ninh Province, with a total floor area of 1,600 square meters. The facility will be equipped with 06 functional testing lines (ATE testers and handlers) and 01 dedicated reliability and durability testing area, including Burn-in, Reliability Test, and Failure Analysis Test. All equipment systems comply with international quality management standards ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and IATF 16949, as well as specialized semiconductor technical standards such as JEDEC, AEC-Q100, and AEC-Q101, ensuring product quality, stability, and reliability throughout the entire product lifecycle.

With the capability to flexibly deliver both rapid testing and in-depth customized testing tailored to individual customer requirements, the system enables customers to optimize costs without the need to distribute quality inspection processes across multiple locations. Notably, a key competitive advantage of FPT lies in its Make-in-Vietnam testing software development, developed and fine-tuned to meet the specific requirements of different products. The completion of the six functional testing lines and the dedicated reliability and durability testing area is scheduled to coincide with celebrations marking the anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification later this year.

In Phase 2 (2028–2030), FPT plans to expand the plant’s total area to approximately 6,000 square meters, with 18 newly installed functional testing lines, 3 reliability and endurance testing zones, expanded both conventional packaging lines (QFN, QFP, DFN, etc.), additional CSP (Chip Scale Package), WLP (Wafer Level Package) lines, along with advanced IC packaging lines, collectively ramping the plant’s total output to billions of units per year.

These investments are expected to raise the plant’s capacity to billions of products annually. In parallel, FPT will strengthen its testing capabilities for high-end chips serving IoT, automotive applications, and AI-on-the-edge SoC (System-on-Chip) solutions, further completing the semiconductor value chain.

At the event, Mr. Bui Hoang Phuong, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, affirmed: “Vietnam has advantages in human resources and has attracted numerous chip design companies to invest and employ Vietnamese engineers, laying the foundation for domestic chip design enterprises. In the global supply chain, Vietnam plays an increasingly important role in packaging and testing, although these stages are still largely dominated by foreign companies. FPT’s investment in an advanced testing and packaging plant completes a critical missing link, helping to close Vietnam’s semiconductor ecosystem. This concrete project demonstrates FPT’s commitment to turning aspirations into action—bringing Vietnamese intelligence to the world and positioning Vietnam more clearly on the global semiconductor map.”

Notably, FPT signed a series of cooperation agreements with leading semiconductor technology partners in Vietnam and internationally. Partnering with major domestic and global corporations represents a strategic approach for FPT to master semiconductor technologies in the long term.

Specifically, FPT and Viettel entered into a comprehensive partnership to build sovereign semiconductor capabilities through end-to-end value chain integration, covering training, design, fabrication, testing, packaging, and commercialization. The collaboration focuses on the joint development of AI-on-the-edge SoC chips on 28–32nm process nodes, serving ecosystems of cameras, drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and smart devices. This strategic alliance between two of Vietnam’s leading technology groups aims to complete a closed-loop national semiconductor ecosystem. Together with Viettel’s groundbreaking ceremony for Vietnam’s first semiconductor fabrication plant, FPT’s announcement of the establishment of the FPT Advanced Semiconductor Testing and Packaging Plant represents a strong and concrete action, reaffirming Vietnam’s determination to master key stages of the national semiconductor value chain.

In parallel, FPT also signed agreements with prominent international semiconductor partners, including Restar—to advance R&D in semiconductor testing and packaging technologies and to commercialize chips tested and packaged by FPT; Winpac—to promote semiconductor commercial cooperation and explore potential joint investment in FPT’s testing and packaging facilities in Vietnam; and VSAP LAB—to pursue comprehensive cooperation from research to mass production, optimizing advanced packaging and testing capabilities while jointly developing highly specialized semiconductor talent.

At the event, FPT also announced plans to research and develop AI-on-the-edge System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions, aiming to fully master the smart device ecosystem encompassing cameras, drones, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

FPT is a pioneering Vietnamese enterprise in the development of “Make in Vietnam” chips, with more than a decade of engagement in the semiconductor industry. To date, FPT has built a comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem spanning chip design, packaging, testing, and workforce development, with the ambition of positioning Vietnam as a key semiconductor hub in the region.

FPT focuses on the research and development of core chip product lines, including power ICs, power management ICs (PMICs), and AI-on-the-edge SoC chips. In parallel, FPT is accelerating high-quality workforce development, targeting the training of 10,000 semiconductor engineers by 2030 through a multi-tier education system and international collaboration. A flagship initiative is the “2+2” program, under which students study two years at FPT University, followed by two years of specialized training in Taiwan region or South Korea, and subsequently undertake internships at leading companies. In 2025, FPT inaugurated the High-Tech and Semiconductor Center in Da Nang and the Vietnam Semiconductor Incubation and Development Center (V.S.I.C) in Hanoi. Notably, in December 2025, FPT became the first Vietnamese enterprise to export commercial semiconductor chips to Japan, reaffirming its growing position in the global semiconductor value chain.