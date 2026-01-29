Fuel Incorporation Announces Global Expansion into International Oil Brokerage and Bunkering

Singapore-based diesel supplier expands beyond domestic fuel supply, strengthening capabilities in oil brokerage, bunkering, and structured trade finance.



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 January 2026 – Fuel Incorporation Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based diesel supplier serving key industrial and logistics sectors, today announced its strategic expansion into the international oil brokerage and bunkering market, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth.

Building on its established presence in Singapore’s fuel supply chain, Fuel Incorporation is extending its operations globally to participate in the international trading of refined petroleum products, including low sulfur 10ppm gas oil (EN590). The expansion positions the company to operate within the trillion-dollar global oil market, where large-scale transactions are conducted daily across multiple regions.

As part of this expansion, Fuel Incorporation has developed an international brokerage platform connecting verified buyers and sellers of refined oil products. Leveraging long-standing industry relationships and rigorous compliance standards, the company provides structured access to legitimate counterparties while maintaining a strong focus on transactional security and operational efficiency.

In tandem with its brokerage operations, Fuel Incorporation is strengthening its involvement in bunkering-related services, supporting marine and offshore fuel requirements through trusted supply networks. These developments allow the company to serve a broader spectrum of clients across logistics, shipping, infrastructure, and energy-related industries.

A key pillar of Fuel Incorporation’s global strategy is its integration of trade finance support. The company maintains strong banking relationships to facilitate Documentary Letters of Credit (DLC), ensuring smooth execution of international oil transactions and reducing counterparty risk for both buyers and sellers.

“Our expansion into international oil brokerage represents a natural evolution of our business,” said a company spokesperson. “With our operational experience, industry credibility, and banking connectivity, we are well-positioned to support cross-border fuel transactions with speed, transparency, and reliability.”

Fuel Incorporation’s brokerage model emphasizes fast turnaround times and competitive pricing, enabling clients to access refined fuel products at commercially attractive rates relative to prevailing market benchmarks.

This global expansion underscores Fuel Incorporation‘s transition from a domestic diesel supplier into an international energy trading and services platform, reinforcing Singapore’s role as a strategic hub for global oil and fuel commerce.

Fuel Incorporation Pte Ltd is a global diesel supplier

