GalaxyArt Shines with the Macau Debut Exhibition of Copper Art Maestro Zhu Bingren

Zhu Bingren Exhibition at GalaxyART

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 January 2026 – As 2026 rears into view and the Lunar New Year glitters around the corner, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) is proud to present the “Golden Fortunes: the Macau Debut of Zhu Bingren’s Copper Art” exhibition at GalaxyArt, the exquisite artistic and cultural arm of Galaxy Macau. Running from now until April 12, the exhibition showcases a series of major works by Master Zhu Bingren, the National-level Inheritor of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Copper Carving, marking the debut exhibition of Master Zhu’s artworks in Macau and bringing together multiple genres of his creations. Master Zhu’s son, Mr Zhu Junmin, – who has carried on the living legacy of his father’s craft – showcases a multitude of his works at the same exhibition. The exhibition is held with the precious support of the Macao SAR Government’s Macao Government Tourism Office and Cultural Affairs Bureau.

Copper, with its warm, glimmering lustre, has symbolised blessings and prosperity across millennia within the Chinese culture. Chinese maestro Master Zhu Bingren continues a century-old family legacy while pioneering new chapters in molten‑copper artistry. Beyond preserving the traditional gengcai technique, he has also innovated unique methods such as “molten copper”. From his early integration of copper into architecture, to his development of fine art pieces, he has expanded the medium from structural craft to modern artistry, reinvigorating this ancient craftsmanship with talent and dexterity.

As the Horse gallops into the coming Lunar New Year, “Golden Fortunes: the Macau Debut of Zhu Bingren’s Copper Art” presents 68 signature works by Master Zhu and Mr Zhu, 38 of which feature the equestrian theme. Sculpted with high‑temperature glaze, these magnificent works intertwine the bold, dynamic style of Tang‑dynasty horses with Western realism and contemporary influences. Their poised, galloping forms symbolise good fortune, vitality, and progress in the Year of the Horse – bringing blessings and vitality to exhibition visitors.

On January 28 morning, Mr Cheng Wai Tong, Acting Director of Macao Government Tourism Office; Mr Cheang Kai Meng, Vice President of Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Mr Philip Cheng, Director of GEG; Mr Lao Ngai Leong, Representative of the 14th National People’s Congress and Vice President of All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese; Mr Wang Baosheng, President of Chinese Cultural Figures; Master Zhu Bingren and Mr Zhu Junmin officiated at the opening ceremony.

(From left) Mr Lao Ngai Leong, Vice President of All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and Representative of the 14th National People’s Congress; Mr Cheang Kai Meng, Vice President of Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Mr Cheng Wai Tong, Acting Director of Macao Government Tourism Office; Mr Philip Cheng, Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr Wang Baosheng, President of Chinese Cultural Figures; Master Zhu Bingren and Mr Zhu Junmin, lead artists of the exhibition, officiated at the opening ceremony.

GEG Director, Mr Philip Cheng, remarked: “Galaxy Entertainment Group remains committed to fostering artistic development and advancing the innovative ‘Tourism+Culture’ integration, bringing added vibrancy to Macau. Through this exhibition, GEG introduces intangible cultural heritage craftsmanship to the World Centre of Tourism and Leisure. This showcase at GalaxyArt brings together decades of Master Zhu’s dedication, creative spirit and diverse genres of work, presented in Macau for the very first time as an exclusive exhibition. It offers visitors a rare opportunity to appreciate the breadth and artistic vision of Master Zhu’s exceptional craftsmanship.”

GalaxyArt, the artistic and cultural hub of Galaxy Macau, proudly presents the “Golden Fortunes: the Macau Debut of Zhu Bingren’s Copper Art” exhibition, featuring the eponymous copper artist’s work. The exhibition is now open until April 12.

Master Zhu Bingren said: “Nine years ago, I first set foot on this land, and the openness and inclusiveness of Macau has remained deeply engraved ever since. My works include ‘Confluence of the Three Rivers’ and ‘Emerald Plumes, Blossoming Grace’ continue to innovate in the copper art medium. I hope that these flowing glimmers of copper serve as a cultural bridge, connecting the flourishing arts community in the Greater Bay Area.”

As a national-level master of copper art, Master Zhu has been a trailblazer in molten copper artistry over two decades. His works seamlessly unite modern techniques with traditional craft, establishing new paradigms in Chinese copper art.

As a national master of copper art and holder of titles including Research Fellow at the China National Academy of Arts and Cultural and Creative Consultant at The Palace Museum in Beijing, Master Zhu Bingren has been a leading figure in molten‑copper art over two decades. His works combine modern techniques with traditional craftsmanship, carrying auspicious symbolism and earning recognition and collection by many of China’s leading arts museums. Many pieces featured in this Macau premiere have never been shown publicly before, including works created specifically for GalaxyArt.

Since its establishment, GalaxyArt has been dedicated to fostering cultural exchange between China and the world, presenting diverse art exhibitions and cross‑disciplinary collaborations. Centred around Master Zhu’s copper sculpture artistry, this exhibition brings China’s intangible cultural heritage into the international setting of the world‑class luxury resort, allowing local residents and global visitors to appreciate masterful craftsmanship up close.

GEG warmly invites guests to enjoy “Golden Fortunes: the Macau Debut of Zhu Bingren’s Copper Art”. Amid the shimmering glow of copper, guests are invited to immerse themselves in the beauty of intangible heritage and welcome the spirited arrival of the Year of the Horse. The exhibition runs until April 12, and is open daily from 11 am to 9 pm, with free admission.

An Immersive Glowing Encounter

“Golden Fortunes: the Macau Debut of Zhu Bingren’s Copper Art” is presented in five thematic zones: “Success at Hand” – celebrating the myriad forms and vitality of noble steeds; “Year-end Elegance” – refined molten-copper ritual floral arrangements and vessels evoking festive grace; “State Gifts and Global Blessings” – copper masterpieces bestowed in diplomatic ceremonies, embodying the splendour of Chinese culture; “Colours of Spring” – monumental works capturing the grandeur of landscapes and the steadfast symbolism of copper seals; and “Macau’s Molten Light” – creations infused with the essence of Macau, lending prosperity to the Pearl River estuary and harmony across cultures.

Among the works on display at GalaxyArt, symbolic creations, such as “Fisherman’s Song in the Rain”, employing Master Zhu’s self‑developed molten‑copper technique, capturing the vivid movement of golden canopies and glittering stove fires amid drizzling rain. The green‑tinted molten texture below evokes drifting seaweed or flowing water – an artistic reflection of Macau’s transformation from a small fishing village into a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.

Master Zhu also holds a special fondness for the auspicious peacock. Two peacock artworks are showcased in this exhibition, one created exclusively for GalaxyArt. Standing tall with bright, spirited eyes fixed forward, symbolising hope for a brighter future, the peacock’s elegantly unfurled tail feathers are painted layer by layer with gengcai in an exquisite purple hue – a colour of serenity and a harmonious analogy to Galaxy Macau’s elegance. The two blossoming lotuses on the foundation draw a close connection with Macau, the city of the lotus.

Master Zhu also holds a special fondness for the auspicious peacock. An exhibit is created exclusively for GalaxyArt, which is a peacock standing tall.

The exhibition also features several copper sculptures year-end ritual flowers by Mr Zhu Junmin. With extraordinary craftsmanship, each petal, stamen, and leaf are delicately shaped, conveying a deeper appreciation of the subtlety and precision of Zhu’s copper art.

Master Zhu applies casting and shaping methods alongside a colored copper process developed through repeated layers of mineral glazes and high-temperature firing to achieve vivid, saturated colours across the horse’s body.

With masterful hands, Master Zhu brings to life the boundless creativity of his vast imagination, transforming copper into captivating murals, including the pictured 6-metre-long “The Eight Heavenly Horses”.

A copper artist and innovator, Master Zhu is the brain behind a multitude of artworks created as diplomatic gifts.

The Intangible Legacy: A Masterclass with Master Zhu and GalaxyArt

To help the younger generation in Macau gain a deeper understanding of intangible cultural heritage craftsmanship, Master Zhu Bingren took the opportunity of his debut exhibition at GalaxyArt to visit the Macau University of Science and Technology. In collaboration with the university’s Faculty of Humanities and Arts, he delivered a special lecture on January 27 for students from arts disciplines. During the session, Master Zhu personally shared insights from his artistic career with over 100 students from the arts-related faculties, and discussed topics such as the sustainable development of China’s intangible cultural heritage.

For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com.

Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau #GalaxyArt

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau, world-class luxury integrated resort, delivers the “Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World”. Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and the opening-soon Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world’s longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-metre high and 150-metre pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theatres are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai’s golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group’s ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.