Haber Receives Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition for Industrial AI

The recognition acknowledges Haber’s leadership in AI-driven process control, industrial AI, and measurable industrial performance outcomes.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Haber has received its 2025 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the Industrial AI industry for its exceptional ability to translate artificial intelligence into real-time, closed-loop industrial control. This recognition highlights the company’s sustained focus on technology innovation, execution excellence, and customer impact as manufacturing and process industries navigate rising operational complexity and resource constraints.

Frost & Sullivan assesses organizations through a comprehensive benchmarking framework across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Haber demonstrated strong alignment between its long-term strategic vision and its ability to deliver consistent, scalable results in live industrial environments. The company distinguishes itself by moving automation beyond static logic and manual intervention toward adaptive, self-optimizing control systems that respond dynamically to changing process conditions. “Haber is redefining industrial AI by embedding intelligence directly into production processes, enabling operators to respond proactively rather than reactively, and delivering measurable operational and sustainability outcomes,” said Vijay Mathew, Director, Growth Advisory at Frost & Sullivan.

Driven by a growth strategy centered on intelligent automation, operational resilience, and sustainability-led value creation, Haber has shown a strong capacity to address persistent industry challenges such as workforce attrition, raw material variability, and inefficient resource consumption. Its continued investment in hybrid intelligence, which integrates physics-based process understanding with advanced machine learning, has enabled the company to scale effectively across multiple industries while maintaining accuracy, transparency, and control reliability.

Innovation is embodied in Haber ‘s Elixa and Mt.Fuji platform, which connects plant data, domain expertise, and real-time decision-making into a single operational framework. Unlike traditional automation systems that provide visibility without action, Elixa and Mt.Fuji continuously adjusts process variables through closed-loop control, enabling plants to stabilize production, reduce variability, and optimize energy, water, and chemical use. “As manufacturers and utilities face growing pressure to improve efficiency and sustainability, the ability to operationalize real-time data is becoming essential. Haber’s Industrial AI combines analytics with deep process expertise to support measurable improvements in industrial operations.” Priya Venkat, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Haber.

Haber’s customer-centric model further strengthens its market position. Elixa and Mt.Fuji have been implemented across more than 100 manufacturing sites, delivering over $300 million in annual recurring savings while achieving substantial reductions in chemical usage and water consumption. Its modular architecture allows rapid deployment alongside existing PLC and SCADA systems, enabling customers to realize value within weeks rather than months.

Frost & Sullivan commends Haber for establishing a high standard in technology innovation, strategic execution, and market responsiveness. The company’s disciplined approach to scaling industrial AI—supported by operator-first design, modular deployment, and measurable outcomes—is shaping the future of industrial process control and reinforcing the role of intelligence as a practical performance enabler.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition to organizations that demonstrate excellence in innovation strategy and implementation, resulting in tangible improvements in operational efficiency, customer value, and competitive positioning. The recognition reflects Frost & Sullivan’s assessment of companies that are advancing their industries through forward-looking technology and sustained growth performance.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact:

Tarini Singh

E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

About Haber

Haber redefines Industrial AI with its autonomous process control, manufacturing intelligence software and advanced process analyzers for manufacturing, utilities and water systems. The company’s platform deploys purpose built AI agents to integrate real time operational data with advanced analytics and machine learning, enabling actionable insights, autonomous process control, and measurable performance improvements in complex operating environments.

Haber’s solutions help industries improve efficiency, reduce resource and energy consumption, and enhance quality and sustainability outcomes across sectors including pulp and paper, food and beverage, and institutional utilities. With deployments across global operations, Haber enables customers to move from reactive operations to proactive intelligence-driven decision making.