Innovative and Immersive, ISLE 2026 to Define the Future of Display and Integration

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — ISLE 2026—Asia’s largest exhibition for smart display and integrated systems, will take center stage in Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Centre (Shenzhen World) from March 5-7. This high-tech event promises to be its most dynamic and engaging edition yet, unveiling thousands of new products and solutions for diverse application scenarios in display and AV integration.

As a three-day packed event, ISLE 2026 converges over 1,000 online and onsite exhibitors, including industry giants like Leyard, Absen, Unilumin, LEDMAN, AOTO, LianTronics, BOE, Skyworth, Novastar, Hikvision, DaHua and Uniview, with an expected 90,000 square meters of exhibition area, and professional visitors from more than 100 countries.

One-stop Sourcing Hub for Display & Integrated Systems

The core technologies on display will include advanced micro-LED and mini-LED, eco-friendly solutions, AI-driven interactive systems, alongside professional stage equipment, commercial display, naked-eye 3D, VR/ AR/ MR, digital signage, conferencing and streaming technology, audiovisual integration and application.

Located next to Shenzhen Airport, and within 30 minutes’ drive to most of China’s leading LED manufacturing companies, ISLE 2026 will bring global buyers to countless products and easy factory research at the one-stop platform.

Transform Tomorrow with Technology

Energy-efficient products such as low-carbon large screens and photovoltaic-storage AV systems will be highlighted by the organizer.

Cutting-edge technologies will be showcased in applications for smart cities, immersive entertainment, digital commerce, broadcasting, tourism, education, security, and more.

The “ISLE Gloshine” live show by rental giant Gloshine will span 2500 square meters in ISLE 2026. This spectacular production that integrates LED screens, stage lighting, and surround sound, will present an immersive and dynamic fusion of light, art, and technology.

Converge with Global Innovators

Around 20 high-level forums will be co-hosted with major industry associations, giving opportunities to connect with global peers. Discussions will cover trending topics such as Mini/Micro LED technology advancements, AI-enhanced digital intelligence, smart city, smart office, and display applications in smart vehicles.

ISLE 2026 to be held March 5-7, Shenzhen World

Don ‘ t Miss Your Chance to See What ‘ s Next

ISLE brings the global AV and system integration industry under one roof. Whether you are a technology provider, system integrator, or end-user from diverse sectors, ISLE 2026 will offer unparalleled opportunities to discover innovations that shape the future of audio-visual technology.

For ISLE 2026 registration, please click https://www.isle.org.cn/audience/register?lang=en