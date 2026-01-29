Laos Develops National AI Strategy Guided by UNESCO Ethics Framework

On 27 January, the Government of Laos announced that its upcoming National Artificial Intelligence Strategy will be guided by findings from UNESCO’s Artificial Intelligence Ethics Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM), aiming to ensure the responsible and inclusive development of artificial intelligence (AI) nationwide.

The event marked the official launch of UNESCO’s Artificial Intelligence Ethics Readiness Assessment Methodology Country Report for Laos, based on a national assessment carried out since January 2025.

Speaking at the workshop, Minister of Technology and Communications Santisouk Simmalavong said artificial intelligence could play a key role in modernising sectors such as the economy, agriculture, education, tourism, culture, and public administration. He said the assessment would guide Laos in developing AI solutions that reflect national values, reduce the digital divide, and ensure technology benefits all citizens.

The UNESCO assessment reviews Laos’ readiness to govern artificial intelligence across areas including policy and regulation, institutional coordination, human capacity, infrastructure, and social and cultural impacts. While existing information technology, e-government, and digital economy policies provide a foundation, the report also highlights challenges such as uneven access to technology, limited skills, and gaps in research capacity.

UNESCO Regional Director in Bangkok Soohyun Kim said investment in research and development remains essential to ensure artificial intelligence delivers real social and economic benefits.

She noted that Laos’ National Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy sets long-term goals to increase research and development investment and stressed the importance of aligning education systems with rapid technological change.

Laos is among 77 countries worldwide, and eight in Southeast Asia, using UNESCO’s assessment tools to support the development of national artificial intelligence policies.