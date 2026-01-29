Nature Foods Launches “Contributing to a Full-Flavored Tet”: When the Family Meal Becomes a Mission Connecting Generations

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Each family has its own Tet meal. Some are abundant, others simple. Yet they all share one common meaning: the family meal is a symbol of sharing, togetherness, and nurturing family bonds.



Nature Foods – a wholesome companion on the journey of contributing to a full-flavored Tết

From this spirit, Nature Foods officially introduces the MV “Contributing to a Full-Flavored Tet” – a gentle yet profound story that portrays the journey of completing the family Tet meal, passed down from one generation to the next.

Watch the MV here: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1606762830353049

The modern Tet meal and the risk of being overlooked

In today’s fast-paced life, family meals can easily be neglected. Rushed schedules, work pressure, and generational gaps gradually make shared meals less frequent.

The MV opens with an innocent question from a grandchild: “Grandpa, is the Tet meal really that important?” This simple question leads viewers back to memories of Tet meals in the past – a time of hardship and scarcity, yet one where the meal still had to be complete. Not because of material abundance, but because it was how families gathered love and overcame difficulties together.

Contributing to a full-flavored Tet – a mission passed down

In the MV, “Contributing to a Full-Flavored Tet” is not defined by abundance or elaboration, but as a quiet mission passed from generation to generation: keeping the Tet meal meaningful and full of togetherness.

In the past, it meant arduous journeys to gather ingredients for a warm bowl of soup. In the present, as life has changed, contributing to a full-flavored Tet means ensuring that no matter how busy life becomes, families can still sit together around the Tet table. The MV shows that contributing to a full-flavored Tet does not belong to a single moment in time, but takes different forms in different stages of life.

Nature Foods – a wholesome companion on the journey of contributing to a full-flavored Tet

Within this story, the appearance of ISOUP freeze-dried instant soup is not about product display, but about preserving traditional flavors in modern life. When time for elaborate preparation is limited, ISOUP helps families retain the familiar taste of Tet soup, keeping the moment of gathering around the family meal intact.

Alongside the MV launch, Nature Foods introduces its Tet Binh Ngo 2026 lucky money program nationwide. Products within the Nature Foods ecosystem, including ISOUP HUUPS!, IYAUA, and NATAS, feature QR codes that allow consumers to receive phone top-ups and UrBox multi-purpose vouchers worth up to VND 1,000,000. Through this initiative, Nature Foods hopes that each product not only helps complete the Tet meal, but also spreads the joy of reunion and shared excitement from the very first days of the new year.