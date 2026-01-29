NTUC LearningHub Launches Leadership Academy to Build Human-Centric Leaders in an AI-Driven Future

The NTUC LearningHub (NTUC LHUB) Leadership Academy aims to elevate leadership excellence in Singapore by equipping our workforce with the critical human capabilities needed to thrive in an increasingly complex environment driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

The Academy introduces nine new courses, designed to support leaders at every stage of their journey, from first-time managers to senior executives.

NTUC LHUB also unveils “Human+ Championed by NTUC LearningHub” brand identity, reaffirming its commitment to championing and advancing human skills to complement AI.

NTUC LHUB announces a strategic collaboration with Harvard Business Impact (HBI) and a strategic partnership with the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP), strengthening curriculum development, and the focus on fair, inclusive, and people-centred leadership. NTUC LHUB also signs Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with key clients to co-develop competency frameworks and deliver training across essential human skills.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — NTUC LearningHub (NTUC LHUB) today announced the official launch of the NTUC LearningHub (NTUC LHUB) Leadership Academy, officiated by Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister for Digital Development and Information, at the “NTUC LearningHub Human+ Symposium – Future Forward: Powered by People, Accelerated by AI”.



The NTUC LHUB Leadership Academy aims to elevate leadership excellence in Singapore by equipping our workforce with the critical human capabilities needed to thrive in an increasingly complex environment driven by artificial intelligence (AI). At the event, NTUC LHUB also unveiled its “Human+ Championed by NTUC LearningHub” brand identity, reaffirming NTUC LHUB’s commitment to championing and advancing human skills that complement AI.

With this launch, NTUC LHUB is introducing nine new courses, further strengthening its offerings with a comprehensive suite of experiential and practice-oriented learning opportunities. This is designed to support leaders at every stage of their journey, from first-time managers to senior executives.

New Courses Introduced Under the NTUC LHUB Leadership Academy

According to NTUC LHUB’s Leadership and Coaching Report 2025, business leaders recognise the importance of core leadership capabilities such as strategic thinking, problem-solving, and critical thinking. However, while nearly half of business leaders (48%) identify effective communication as a key leadership skill, only 27% feel that they currently possess it. Emotional intelligence is also an area of concern, with employees (31%) indicating it as the capability their leaders lack most.

Therefore, the NTUC LHUB Leadership Academy places human skills at the centre of leadership development through a structured and applied learning approach. It is anchored on three core leadership dimensions to sharpen leaders’ cognitive, emotive, and behavioural capabilities.

Under the Academy, NTUC LHUB is exploring three new leadership courses powered by globally recognised Harvard Business Impact (HBI), for early-stage managers to build self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and people-centric influence. Learners will gain knowledge on practical behavioural frameworks and relevant real-world application tools to lead confidently and effectively in a fast-evolving and AI-led workplace. At the same time, NTUC LHUB is expanding its support for mid-level managers with another two leadership courses focused on influence, strategic change, and leading teams through transformation.

NTUC LHUB is also expanding its Coaching suite with two new courses that enhance leadership capability and team performance, developed in alignment with the International Coaching Federation (ICF) globally recognised coaching accreditation standards. Additionally, two new Emotional Intelligence courses for senior and mid-management levels will be rolled out, developed in alignment with the Genos Model of Emotional Intelligence, a globally recognised, evidence-based framework used by organisations worldwide to assess and develop emotionally intelligent leadership.

The Academy will offer four courses leading to the Institute for Human Resource Professionals (IHRP)’s Responsible People Manager Role Badge[1]. Developed by NTUC LHUB based on course rubrics established by the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) and IHRP, these courses recognise people managers who demonstrate responsible, fair and future-ready leadership, in line with the Workplace Fairness Act[2]. This builds on NTUC LHUB’s role as one of the earliest partners to collaborate with IHRP on training programmes that prepare learners for both the Responsible and Progressive People Manager Role Badges.

Refer to Annex A for more information on these courses.

A Collaborative Learning Ecosystem for Human Skills

The NTUC LHUB Leadership Academy partners with leading organisations to build a collaborative learning ecosystem that harnesses global best practices and grounds them in local workforce insights, to align with real‑world needs.

To drive this, NTUC LHUB is formalising its collaboration with HBI to introduce the new leadership courses by leveraging its global expertise and highly impactful thought leadership. At the event, NTUC LHUB also announced a partnership with the TAFEP to advance skills that support compliance, strengthen strategic readiness for the Workplace Fairness Act, and co-create end-to-end human resource capability courses that elevate professional standards.

In support of the Academy, NTUC LHUB signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with employers Aster Chemicals and Energy, City Developments Limited, SMRT Corporation and Yayasan MENDAKI to co-develop leadership competency frameworks, identify emerging workforce development needs and deliver targeted training courses. NTUC LHUB also signed an MoU with Resorts World Sentosa focusing on workforce upskilling, emerging skills and potential training programmes.

Championing Human Skills Through the Human+ Brand

The “Human+ Championed by NTUC LearningHub” brand identity was unveiled at the event, underscoring NTUC LHUB’s conviction that even as industries, technology, and skills continue to evolve at unprecedented speed, people remain at the centre of progress. The “+” symbol reflects exponential growth powered by people, representing continuous development and the potential to progress through new skills and experiences, while affirming NTUC LHUB’s role in championing human capability and advancing skills development for the future of work.

Mr Jeremy Ong, Chief Executive Officer of NTUC LearningHub, says, “As technology and AI continue to reshape how we work, the ability to lead effectively remains fundamentally human. While AI can enhance speed and efficiency, leadership effectiveness will always rest deeply on human capabilities such as judgement, empathy, emotional intelligence, and resilience. In an increasingly complex and fast-changing environment, leaders must be able to think critically, connect meaningfully with people, and make sound decisions beyond what technology alone can offer. The launch of the NTUC LearningHub Leadership Academy reflects our commitment to strengthening Singapore’s leadership pipeline by equipping business leaders with the human skills needed to navigate complexity, inspire teams, and lead with purpose in a technology-driven economy. By integrating global best practices, strong local insights, and meaningful partnerships, we aim to develop leaders at every level with the cognitive, emotive, and behavioural capabilities required to build inclusive, high-performing teams, uphold trust and fairness in the workplace, and confidently navigate the future of work.”

Annex A – Factsheet on New Courses

Emerging Leaders – Focus: Lead Self – Foundational Leadership

Foundations for Aspiring Manager powered by Harvard Business Impact (Level1)

Course Duration: 7 hours

The Foundations for Aspiring Manager powered by Harvard Business Impact (Level1) course is designed for high-potential individuals preparing for future leadership roles, focusing on the development of foundational self-awareness, adaptability, and peer collaboration skills. Anchored on the Everything DiSC behavioural assessment, the course equips participants with a practical framework to better understand themselves and others in a leadership context.

Participants will complete the Everything DiSC assessment and receive a personalised profile to identify natural behavioural styles, strengths, and potential blind spots. Through guided self-reflection, resilience planning, and digital self-management exercises, learners will explore how the DiSC dimensions—Dominance, Influence, Steadiness, and Conscientiousness—shape leadership behaviours and responses in a fast-evolving, digital-first environment.

The course integrates role-plays, group discussions, and curated Harvard Business case studies and multimedia resources to support real-world application. Participants will practise active listening, inclusive communication, and trust-building across different DiSC styles, while cultivating a learning mindset and experimenting with new digital tools. By the end of the course, learners will develop a clear action plan with defined success indicators and peer accountability, strengthening their confidence, motivation, and readiness to take on future leadership responsibilities.

Essential Skills for First time managers powered by Harvard Business Impact (Level 2)

Course Duration: 14 hours

The Essential Skills for First time managers powered by Harvard Business Impact (Level 2) course is designed for newly promoted managers and supervisors stepping into their first leadership roles. It focuses on building essential emotional self-management, adaptability, and core team leadership capabilities, anchored on the Genos Emotional Intelligence (EI) Self-Assessment.

Participants will complete the Genos EI Self-Assessment and receive personalised feedback to strengthen self-awareness and identify emotional strengths and development areas within a leadership context. Through practical exercises guided by Genos EI competencies, learners will develop skills in emotional regulation, resilience, and adaptability, enabling them to respond more effectively to workplace challenges and team dynamics.

The course integrates role-plays, group discussions, and curated Harvard Business case studies and multimedia resources to support real-world application. Participants will practise clear communication, active listening, and inclusive influence grounded in EI principles, while exploring AI fundamentals to support team development in a modern workplace. By the end of the course, learners will develop a structured action plan with defined success indicators and peer accountability, equipping them to lead with confidence, empathy, and emotional intelligence as they lay a strong foundation for future leadership success.

People Leaders – Focus: Leading Others – Coaching, Influence, Emotional Intelligence, Team Performance

Responsible People Manager Role Badge – Workplace Fairness and Inclusivity L1

Course Duration: 12 hours

The Responsible People Manager Role Badge – Workplace Fairness and Inclusivity L1 course helps new and aspiring people managers manage their teams fairly, responsibly, and with confidence. Developed by NTUC LearningHub in line with frameworks from the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) and the Institute for Human Resource Professionals (IHRP), the course supports people managers in meeting the expectations of the Workplace Fairness Act and building inclusive, people-centred workplaces.

Through practical activities, role-plays, and real workplace examples, participants learn how to hire and manage people using skills-first, merit-based practices. The course covers objective shortlisting, fair assessments, clear documentation, and when to escalate complex people issues to HR, helping managers reduce risk and make consistent, defensible decisions.

Participants also learn how to apply fair and inclusive practices in day-to-day people management. This includes recognising and addressing bias, communicating inclusively, building psychological safety, and applying fair standards for task allocation and recognition. By the end of the course, managers will be better equipped to lead engaged, high-performing teams while upholding trust, fairness, and accountability in the workplace.

This Level 1 course is part of the Responsible People Manager Role Badge pathway. A Level 2 course is also available for strategic leaders, covering more advanced and strategic topics to support organisation-wide implementation of workplace fairness and inclusivity practices. Upon successful completion, participants will earn a Workplace Fairness and Inclusivity Skills Badge that stacks towards the Responsible People Manager Role Badge, recognising their commitment to responsible and future-ready people management.

Responsible People Manager Role Badge – Performance & Transition Management L1

Course Duration: 24 hours

The Responsible People Manager Role Badge – Performance & Transition Management L1 course equips people managers with practical skills to manage performance issues, workplace concerns, and employee transitions in a fair, respectful, and compliant manner. Developed by NTUC LearningHub based on course rubrics established by the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) and the Institute for Human Resource Professionals (IHRP), the course supports responsible people management in line with organisational policies and employment regulations.

Through practical activities, role-plays, and real workplace scenarios, participants learn how to identify early signs of dissatisfaction or conflict, hold psychologically safe conversations, and address concerns promptly and professionally. A strong emphasis is placed on how managers document issues, decisions, and actions clearly and objectively, ensuring proper records are maintained to support fairness, transparency, and appropriate escalation to HR when required.

The course also covers effective performance management and employee transitions, including coaching for improvement, conducting fair performance reviews, managing resignations and exits with empathy, and supporting retrenchment processes in accordance with organisational guidelines. By the end of the course, managers will be better equipped to manage people challenges confidently, minimise disruption, and maintain trust and dignity throughout performance and transition situations.

This Level 1 course forms part of the Responsible People Manager Role Badge pathway. A Level 2 course is also available for strategic leaders, covering more advanced and strategic topics such as organisation-wide performance governance, complex transition planning, and risk management. Upon successful completion, participants will earn a Performance & Transition Management Skills Badge that stacks towards the Responsible People Manager Role Badge, recognising their capability in responsible, fair, and future-ready people management.

Leading with Emotional Agility Powered by Harvard Business Impact (Level 3)

Course Duration: 14 hours

The Leading with Emotional Agility Powered by Harvard Business Impact (Level 3) course is designed for team leads, frontline managers, and operational supervisors seeking to strengthen their leadership effectiveness in dynamic team environments. It focuses on deepening self-awareness, adapting to evolving team dynamics, and guiding teams through clear communication, structured feedback, collaboration, and influence.

Powered by the Genos 180° Leadership Survey, the course provides participants with external feedback on their emotional intelligence (EI) and supports the practical application of EI behaviours in real-world leadership contexts. Through personalised debriefs, learners will identify key EI strengths and development areas, enabling more intentional and adaptive leadership.

The course integrates EI-driven techniques for conflict resolution, inclusive collaboration, and influence beyond the immediate team, alongside advanced communication skills such as active listening and managing digital and hybrid fatigue. Structured feedback loops, rapid learning cycles, and curated Harvard Business case studies and multimedia resources support real-world application and reflection. By the end of the course, participants will develop an action plan anchored in EI insights, equipping them to elevate leadership impact, resolve challenges with empathy, and drive sustained team performance through emotional intelligence.

Harnessing Emotional Intelligence (Mid Management)

Course Duration: 16 hours

The Harnessing Emotional Intelligence (Mid Management) course is designed for middle managers seeking to elevate their leadership effectiveness and strengthen team collaboration through emotional intelligence (EI). The course provides a comprehensive understanding of EI, exploring its key dimensions, competencies, and the neuroscience underpinning emotions and behaviour in the workplace.

Participants will engage in structured self-awareness exercises to recognise and manage their own emotions, as well as those of others. The course demonstrates how EI can be applied to motivate individuals, manage conflict constructively, and foster positive workplace behaviours that support collaboration and performance. Learners will also examine how emotions influence decision-making and interpersonal dynamics, enabling more intentional and effective leadership.

The course includes a proprietary 180° EI assessment completed prior to the workshop, which guides each participant’s development journey through personalised insights. By the end of the course, managers will be equipped to cope more effectively with workplace stressors, harness emotional triggers to enhance performance, and build high-performing, collaborative environments by leveraging emotional intelligence as a critical leadership competency.

Unlock Sales Leadership with Coaching

Course Duration: 16 hours

The Unlock Sales Leadership with Coaching course is designed for new and experienced sales managers seeking to drive team performance through modern leadership and coaching approaches. It equips participants with the skills to lead effectively in diverse, fast-changing sales environments while shifting from command-and-control management to coaching-led performance.

Blending insights from neuroscience, psychology, and the DiSC profiling tool, the course enables leaders to develop deeper self-awareness and a stronger understanding of team dynamics. Participants will learn how to communicate with clarity, motivate individuals more effectively, and apply practical sales leadership frameworks that support sustainable results.

The course develops essential coaching capabilities, including active listening, powerful questioning, and the application of the GROW model, while exploring strategies to foster psychological safety, innovation, and engagement within sales teams. Participants will also examine the drivers of intrinsic motivation—Autonomy, Mastery, and Purpose—to support long-term performance. By the end of the course, managers will be equipped to lead with empathy, adapt to diverse teams, and achieve sales outcomes through meaningful coaching conversations rather than directive control.

Leading with Influence (Mid Management)

Course Duration: 16 hours

The Leading with Influence (Mid Management) course is designed for middle managers seeking to expand their impact and drive positive outcomes across teams and the wider organisation. It equips participants with a structured understanding of influence as a core leadership capability, enabling them to build trust, communicate with impact, and achieve results through effective collaboration.

The course focuses on the principles and psychology of influence, helping managers navigate organisational dynamics and manage diverse stakeholder relationships with confidence and integrity. Participants will develop the ability to communicate clearly and persuasively, strengthen credibility, and leverage both formal and informal networks to support organisational goals.

By the end of the course, learners will be equipped to apply ethical and effective influence strategies in real-world leadership situations, fostering collaboration, inspiring action, and driving change within complex organisational environments.

Leading Teams for Change Success (Mid Management)

Course Duration: 16 hours

The Leading Teams for Change Success (Mid Management) course is designed to equip leaders with the skills and frameworks required to effectively drive and support teams through organisational change. It provides participants with a structured understanding of change management fundamentals, enabling them to facilitate smoother transitions and achieve positive, sustainable outcomes.

The course introduces established change management theories and proven methodologies, while developing essential leadership capabilities in decision-making, prioritisation, and communication. Participants will learn how to assess organisational readiness, apply appropriate change models, and implement targeted strategies to address resistance and maintain momentum throughout the change process.

By the end of the course, learners will be equipped to measure and sustain change initiatives, ensuring continued performance and engagement during periods of transition. This course is well suited for middle management seeking to lead teams through change with confidence, clarity, and a focus on long-term organisational success.

Strategic Leaders – Focus: Lead Organisation – Enterprise Influence, Cross‑functional Leadership, Strategic Transformation

Transformative Conversations for Career Development

Course Duration: 16 hours

The Transformative Conversations for Career Development course is designed for leaders and managers seeking to align individual career development with organisational objectives, while fostering a culture of continuous growth and engagement. It equips participants with the skills to conduct purposeful career conversations that support both employee aspirations and business needs.

Through practical case studies, role plays, and peer discussions, learners will develop foundational coaching competencies such as active listening and powerful questioning. The course also addresses how managers can navigate performance and career challenges using relevant market and organisational insights, enabling more informed and empathetic conversations.

Participants will explore strategies to manage challenging career discussions with confidence, embed coaching practices into everyday management, and evaluate the effectiveness of career development initiatives. By the end of the course, managers will be equipped to integrate career coaching into organisational culture and drive sustained performance, engagement, and growth through meaningful, structured conversations.

Future-Ready Moves: Cross-Functional Influence & Strategic Impact (Level 4)

Course Duration: 14 hours

The Future-Ready Moves: Cross-Functional Influence & Strategic Impact (Level 4) course is designed for department managers, aspiring senior managers, and future directors who are ready to lead across teams and drive strategic impact at the departmental level. It equips participants with the capabilities to broaden self-awareness, orchestrate collaboration across multiple teams, and strengthen organisational influence through structured, forward-looking leadership.

The course focuses on developing cross-team leadership effectiveness through guided self-reflection and adaptability practices, alongside practical frameworks for leading change, addressing complex multi-team challenges, and mapping key stakeholders. Participants will build strategic communication and negotiation skills to align priorities across functions, while applying structured feedback and coaching approaches to develop and align team leads.

Participants will also explore data-, digital-, and AI-informed planning using simple analytics, supported by curated case studies and multimedia resources developed by a global institute of higher learning. These learning activities enable real-world application and informed decision-making at the departmental level. By the end of the course, learners will develop a clear action plan with defined accountability and follow-up, empowering them to expand their influence, lead change across teams, and drive strategic outcomes through collaborative and data-driven leadership.

Future-Ready Moves: Leadership Transformation & Stakeholder Mastery (Level 5)

Course Duration: 14 hours

The Future-Ready Moves: Leadership Transformation & Stakeholder Mastery (Level 5) course is designed for senior managers and division directors who are ready to lead at scale. It equips participants with the capabilities to sponsor division-wide change, influence complex stakeholder ecosystems, and drive strategic growth through data, digital transformation, and talent pipeline development.

Anchored on the Genos 360° Emotional Intelligence feedback, the course develops deep self-awareness to support leadership effectiveness and sustained growth. Participants will apply practical frameworks for sponsoring and communicating large-scale change, including ADKAR and the Salience Model, while exploring how AI strategies can be implemented to enable organisational transformation.

The workshop integrates scenario planning and risk assessment to support strategic decision-making in uncertain environments, alongside ecosystem mapping and coalition-building to strengthen cross-functional influence. Curated case studies and multimedia resources developed by a global institute of higher learning support real-world application and reflection. By the end of the course, participants will develop a division-level action plan with peer accountability and follow-up, empowering them to transform their divisions, sponsor complex change, and build the next generation of leadership talent in a data-driven, digital-first world.

Effective Change Leadership and Strategy (Senior Management)

Course Duration: 16 hours

The Effective Change Leadership and Strategy (Senior Management) course is designed for senior management, focusing on leading and sustaining change in fast-paced and dynamic business environments. It equips participants with the leadership practices and structured approaches needed to help employees view change as essential, while navigating complexity with confidence and clarity.

The course explores practical tools and frameworks for change leadership, enabling leaders to evaluate the impact of emerging trends and disruptors, manage risks, and leverage opportunities for organisational growth. Participants will develop the ability to articulate strategic goals, craft compelling visions for change, and foster effective collaboration across stakeholders to support adaptive and sustainable outcomes.

The course also examines how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can enhance change leadership by supporting decision-making, sense-making, and the evaluation of change initiatives. By the end of the workshop, participants will be equipped to assess, lead, and sustain change initiatives, demonstrating effective team leadership and driving long-term organisational success in an evolving business landscape.

Lead, Empower & Thrive with Emotional Intelligence (Senior Management)

Course Duration: 16 hours

The Lead, Empower & Thrive with Emotional Intelligence (Senior Management) course is designed for senior management, focusing on leveraging emotional intelligence to drive organisational success. Anchored on the Genos 180° Emotional Intelligence (EI) assessment, the course supports leaders in evaluating their EI strengths, identifying development areas, and building the capabilities required to manage emotions effectively in complex leadership contexts.

Participants will receive personalised feedback to deepen self-awareness and develop practical skills in emotional regulation, resilience, and navigating disruptive situations. The course also equips leaders to analyse stakeholder dynamics, build strong relationships, resolve conflicts, and remove barriers to collaboration, enabling clearer communication and more effective teamwork.

By the end of the course, participants will be equipped to inspire teams, foster a positive and high-performance work culture, and drive sustained organisational success. This course is well suited for senior leaders seeking to elevate their leadership impact, navigate complexity with confidence, and build a resilient, emotionally intelligent organisation.

