Papablic Launches SafeguardPlus™ Baby Bottle Washer, the World’s First with built-in Water Purification to Remove Lead and Soften Water

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Papablic, a brand trusted by over 4.5 million parents worldwide, announced the launch of the SafeguardPlus™ Baby Feeding Essentials Cleaning System, the industry’s first and only feeding cleaning system with a built-in water purification system designed to remove lead and soften tap water before cleaning begins.

Innovate to Set a Higher Bar on Baby Feeding Hygiene and Safety

The Papablic SafeguardPlus™ Cleaning System marks a major breakthrough in baby feeding hygiene and safety. Unlike conventional solutions that rely on untreated tap water, Papablic’s newest innovation addresses an often-overlooked risk in baby feeding: water quality itself.

Parents do everything right to keep baby feeding clean. However, analysis of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) lead testing data shows that systems serving about 81% of the U.S. population have detected lead at or above 1 part per billion (the American Academy of Pediatrics’ recommended level for children), and 23.5% of systems have recorded health-based lead violations.

Lead exposure is particularly harmful to infants and children under six because their developing bodies are highly sensitive. Even low levels of lead exposure can cause slowed growth and development mentally and physically.

Papablic SafeguardPlus™ Cleaning System removes avoidable risks at the source by purifying water before cleaning begins.

Deep Clean—From What You See to What You Can’t.

With its pioneering PurifyClean™ Technology, Papablic is redefining what “deep clean” truly means—eliminating visible milk residues and invisible harmful contaminants like lead. Unlike traditional solutions that focus on mechanical cleaning alone, SafeguardPlus™ is designed as a complete feeding hygiene system— addresses both visible and invisible risks from the very first step.

“For SafeguardPlus™ Cleaning System, we didn’t just optimize the cleaning performance—we addressed the part that no one else was controlling : the water itself,” said a Papablic spokesperson. “Our goal is simple — to do it right and take no risks when it comes to baby feeding safety and health. That’s how we safeguard babies and support parents in feeding with greater confidence and ease, by knowing every step is safer by design.”

Key Benefits of Papablic SafeguardPlus™ Cleaning System：

Built-in Water Purification System: Removes pontentially harmful contaminants such as lead and softens water within one minute for safer, residue-free cleaning. No distilled or bottled water needed.

Removes pontentially harmful contaminants such as lead and softens water within one minute for safer, residue-free cleaning. No distilled or bottled water needed. 8-Bottle Capacity: Cleans up to 8 bottles and other feeding accessories in a single cycle, designed for the multiple daily feeds of newborn and multi-child families.

Cleans up to 8 bottles and other feeding accessories in a single cycle, designed for the multiple daily feeds of newborn and multi-child families. 360° Deep Clean with Faster Cycle: A 5-in-1 automated system that filters, washes, sterilizes, dries, and stores feeding essentials, reducing daily cleaning time up to 30% compared with other solutions.

A 5-in-1 automated system that filters, washes, sterilizes, dries, and stores feeding essentials, reducing daily cleaning time up to 30% compared with other solutions. Helps Reduce Up to 99.999% Harmful Germs: Reduce harmful germs and prevent cross-infection while remaining safe for feeding essentials.

Reduce harmful germs and prevent cross-infection while remaining safe for feeding essentials. 100% Baby Safe : Made with certified baby-safe, BPA-free materials.

With the launch of SafeguardPlus™ Cleaning System, Papablic establishes a new benchmark in baby feeding hygiene and safety—where real deep clean starts with safer water, safeguarding every feed from the very first sip.

About Papablic

Founded in 2017, Papablic was born from a vision to create better possibilities for modern parenting. Since day one, Papablic has been dedicated to developing innovative and reliable products that support every parent in their daily feeding routines. Known for its best-selling sterilizer and bottle washer, Papablic prioritizes safety and delivers reliable solutions designed to help parents reclaim time, confidence, and freedom. Loved by over 4.5 million families, Papablic’s parent-centric products have been featured in popular media outlets such as Babylist, The Bump, and Parents. Originally founded by a papa, Papablic aims to help all parents and caregivers enjoy better parenthood with safer and simpler solutions.

For more information, visit https://papablic.com .

New Launch Event Page：https://papablic.com/products/papablic-safeguardplus%E2%84%A2-baby-bottle-washer-system