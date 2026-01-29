PGYTECH Launches RetroVa on Kickstarter, Innovating Camera-Inspired Experience for Mobile Photography

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — PGYTECH, a global photography lifestyle brand, announced the official launch of RetroVa Vintage Imaging Kit on Kickstarter today (January 29th). Designed to elevate iPhone photography beyond conventional smartphone limitations, RetroVa represents PGYTECH’s latest step in delivering innovative, professional-grade mobile imaging solutions and further highlighting PGYTECH’s dedication to systematic development of photography-related gear and the deep integration into creators’ creation journey.



PGYTEACH RetroVa Vintage Imaging Kit for iPhone

RetroVa Kickstarter Campaign:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/pgytech/pgytech-retrova-vintage-imaging-kit?ref=7ztv9g

Kickstarter Launch Exclusive Pricing with 20% Off

RetroVa Grip Kit —USD $72 (Includes phone grip and phone case)

RetroVa All-in-One Ultimate Set —USD $184 (Full grip kit with telephoto lens)

Campaign Time: Jan. 29th, 2026, 11:00 AM EST – Feb. 28th, 11:00 AM EST

Redefining What Mobile Photography Can Be

Rather than treating smartphones as casual shooting tools, RetroVa is built around a clear idea: mobile photography deserves the same intentionality, control, and creative ritual as traditional cameras.

RetroVa transforms iPhone 16 / 17 Pro and Pro Max models into a cohesive imaging system through a combination of physical controls, optical performance, and workflow-oriented design, including:

Camera-Inspired Physical Handling

A tactile grip with a real shutter button, metal controls, and a classic leather-textured finish brings back the familiar feel of shooting with a camera — encouraging more deliberate and immersive creation.

Pro-Grade Optical Telephoto Capability

With a dedicated telephoto lens system, RetroVa extends the iPhone’s reach with real optics, delivering cleaner detail, stronger compression, and greater depth than digital zoom alone.

Integrated Film-Style Imaging Experience

Paired with PGYTECH’s imaging app, RetroVa offers a dedicated vintage-inspired interface and real-time film-style rendering, enabling creators to capture stylized images straight out of the camera.

External Storage Expansion for Extended Shooting

Built-in microSD recording allows long-form 4K video capture and high-bitrate shooting without storage anxiety, creating a more professional mobile workflow.

Modular, Scenario-Driven Design

From street photography to travel, video, and tripod-based shooting, RetroVa adapts through modular components that support different creative environments.

A Strategic Move Into Mobile Imaging Innovation

For PGYTECH, RetroVa is more than a single product launch. It marks a strategic expansion into the rapidly evolving world of smartphone photography ——one that the company intends to invest in for the long term.

“Smartphones have become the most widely used cameras in the world, but the shooting experience itself hasn’t evolved at the same pace,” said Wei, Product Development Director at PGYTECH. “With RetroVa, we wanted to rethink mobile photography from the creator’s perspective — bringing back physical interaction, optical authenticity, and a sense of craft. This is the crucial step in a broader commitment to developing meaningful mobile imaging systems.”

Building on its existing mobile photography lineup, PGYTECH has already introduced solutions for different creator needs: ProShot Phone Video Cage Kit, a professional phone video cage system designed for advanced mobile filmmaking; and MagCam 2 Phone Grip, a more accessible grip solution aimed at everyday creators seeking better stability and control.

The introduction of RetroVa Vintage Imaging Kit represents a significant evolution of this portfolio, bridging the gap between professional tools and everyday mobile photography, and symbolizing that PGYTECH has reinforced a clear direction: to build a comprehensive mobile imaging ecosystem that serves both serious creators and passionate everyday photographers, and to continue shaping how smartphone photography evolves in the years ahead.

Looking ahead, PGYTECH will continue to uphold its philosophy of functional aesthetics, placing innovation, quality, and intuitive interaction at the core of its product development. By delivering photography gear that balances refined design with high performance, PGYTECH is committed to blending aesthetic appeal with meaningful innovation to bring smoother shooting experiences and to make creation easier.