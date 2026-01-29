PR Newswire Customer Portal Upgrade Introduces New Interface and Enhanced Visibility Report

BEIJING, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — PR Newswire has completed a major upgrade to its Customer Portal in Asia Pacific, featuring a refreshed interface and an enhanced performance report. The portal now offers a more intuitive, efficient experience for clients distributing press releases and managing orders.

Key Enhancements Include:

Streamlined design delivering a seamless, consistent and mobile-responsive experience.

Clearer navigation and simplified distribution and management workflows.

Faster, more flexible login options, including mobile number and WeChat.

These enhancements are designed to better support customers by simplifying day‑to‑day workflows and making it easier to access, understand, and act on the campaign performance data.



PR Newswire Customer Portal

The enhanced Visibility Report has been completely redesigned to deliver major improvements in visualization, data structure, and usability, giving clients clearer insights into press release performance and communication impact.

Key Enhancements Include:

Standardized Data Presentation : Performance data for News Releases, Amplification, and Multichannel News Releases (MNR) is now presented in a consistent format, making comparison across all release types easier.

: Performance data for News Releases, Amplification, and Multichannel News Releases (MNR) is now presented in a consistent format, making comparison across all release types easier. Centralized Key Metrics : Core metrics such as pickup, traffic, and potential audience are consolidated into a single dashboard to improve readability and save time.

: Core metrics such as pickup, traffic, and potential audience are consolidated into a single dashboard to improve readability and save time. Enhanced Visualization: Modernized charts and layouts provide clearer visibility into performance across all channels.

These improvements enable PR and communications teams to gain insights faster, make data‑driven decisions, and deliver a better overall experience for their audiences.



Enhanced Visibility Report