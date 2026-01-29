Reallusion Expands to a Complete Human-Centric Simulation Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Most simulation pipelines can model facilities, equipment, and routing with high accuracy—but often miss a key driver of real-world performance: human operations. Operator cycle-time variation, work sequence differences, and station placement/material flow can materially impact throughput and safety, yet human behavior is still commonly simplified into idealized paths.



Reallusion connects everything it has built into a complete simulation workflow with the latest launch of Motion Planning.

Reallusion has been closing that gap through years of collaboration with enterprise teams and world-class brands—building a simulation-ready, real-time stack designed to replicate real-world scenarios with believable, repeatable human operations.

With the latest launch of Motion Planning , Reallusion connects everything it has built into a complete simulation workflow. It adds a modular, scalable logic layer that links people, actions, and environments—so teams can run large-scale, human-centric simulations that are logical, repeatable, and easy to validate.

A Complete Simulation Solution for Replicating the Real World

Reallusion provides a connected set of tools that scale from individual human actions to system-level, repeatable simulation logic:

1) Control an individual human’s actions

Motion Director : control characters in real-time with motion triggers and behavior controls for responsive, natural actions.

control characters in real-time with motion triggers and behavior controls for responsive, natural actions. Personal Mobility: recreate how people travel with different transport devices, capturing natural speed, spacing, and movement patterns for pedestrian and mobility scenarios. For example, an operator pushing a trolley

2) Control groups and movement at scale

Crowd Sim : create crowd movement, density, and flow for large-scale scenarios.

3) Simulate human interaction with tools and the environment

Prop Interaction : simulate task-level interactions with equipment, stations, and objects (operate, pick/place, handle).

simulate task-level interactions with equipment, stations, and objects (operate, pick/place, handle). Smart Accessory : built-in rules assign the right tools (and variations) to the right people at scale for realistic working conditions.

4) Build the environment context

BuildingGen : generate buildings, interiors, warehouses, and production lines quickly from customizable blueprints and packaged modules to stand up a layout context for scenario testing.

generate buildings, interiors, warehouses, and production lines quickly from customizable blueprints and packaged modules to stand up a layout context for scenario testing. Prop Distribution: place and standardize assets across scenes for consistent, repeatable setups.

5) Orchestrate everything with modular logic at scale

Motion Planning: connect workflows across areas with modular, reusable logic—so you can run large scenarios with hundreds of people, repeatedly.

The Industry’s Largest Asset Ecosystem for Any Simulation Scenario

Reallusion’s solution is supported by the largest asset ecosystem in the industry—led by ActorCore , which provides premium simulation-ready digital humans, props, and motion assets for operational workflows. Combined with Reallusion’s Content Store and Marketplace for additional props and environments, teams can stand up scenarios faster, standardize assets across repeated runs, and adapt to different sites and industries—without spending cycles building everything from scratch.

With assets spanning a wide range of use cases—from factory operations and facility planning to driving and public-space scenarios—teams can quickly find the right people, equipment, and motions for the simulation they need.

What’s New: Motion Planning Makes Simulation Modular and Scalable

Motion Planning is a major step forward because it turns simulations into reusable systems, not one-off scenes. At its core is an intuitive node-graph workflow that makes simulation logic visual and easy to manage—so teams can build, review, and expand behaviors without getting buried in scripting.

With Motion Planning, teams can:

Reuse modular building blocks: assemble scenarios fast and standardize proven setups

assemble scenarios fast and standardize proven setups Connect multiple areas into one flow: link zones, lines, and routes into a continuous simulation

link zones, lines, and routes into a continuous simulation Iterate and compare changes quickly: test layout/process updates and run repeatable before/after comparisons

test layout/process updates and run repeatable before/after comparisons Scale without losing control: expand to higher-volume runs while keeping logic consistent and maintainable

expand to higher-volume runs while keeping logic consistent and maintainable Validate with measurable feedback: use logs and on-screen indicators for real-time review and analysis

In short, Motion Planning adds a visual, modular layer that helps teams iterate faster, stay organized as projects grow, and scale simulations with confidence.

Capture Real-World Human Operations with Video Mocap

To increase fidelity and enable flexible customization, the newly released Video Mocap turns standard video footage of real operations into editable 3D motion. It’s a practical way to capture actual operator work sequences and cycle times—using ordinary cameras, without specialized motion-capture hardware—so teams can simulate more realistic handling, walk paths, and handoffs for more credible validation and comparison.

Proven Across Industries

Reallusion’s human-centric simulation solution has been adopted across digital twins, AV simulation, security and surveillance, consumer electronics, and pedestrian traffic—by teams at brands including NVIDIA, Google, Samsung, LG, BMW, Ford, Toyota, Hyundai, GM, Motorola, and Axis Communications.

Building on that foundation, the latest Motion Planning and Video Mocap updates have also been evaluated with industry partners: Delta Electronics and Foxconn—global industrial leaders in electronics and manufacturing—used the workflow to support plant planning, while relative.berlin—a Berlin-based CG/AI studio known for immersive (VR/AR) experiences—evaluated it through a VR immersive experience project for the German government.

Integration-Ready for Digital Twin Pipelines

For teams building in existing digital twin projects, Reallusion also supports smooth downstream USD workflows to NVIDIA Omniverse (and other DCC/real-time tools).digital humans, props, lights, and cameras can be transferred efficiently—supporting collaboration, review, and optimization in the environments many digital twin teams already use.

Reallusion’s Vision for Simulations

Reallusion delivers the most realistic human factors available for simulation, so digital twins and operational models can reflect how people actually work in the real world. From subtle individual behavior to large-scale operational scenarios, Reallusion’s system combines human realism with modular, logic-driven workflows—helping teams replicate real operations as closely as possible, from quick what-if studies to scalable, validation-ready simulation runs across industries and use cases.

Resources for Faster Industrial Setup

In practice, scaling human-centric simulation depends on reusable modules and interactions that teams can standardize across scenarios. Alongside the free starter content included in iClone, Reallusion provides Motion Planning content packs that accelerate industrial scenario buildout and offer consistent starting points:

Ready-made factory scenarios : 12 factory scenarios (Assembly, Production, Transport, Maintenance, Inspection, and more), plus 25 interactive machines/tools and 73 worker action motions—so teams can assemble, modify, and test factory workflows faster without building everything from scratch.

Interactive industrial devices : 15 interactive devices (valves, levers, control panels, and more) that digital humans can operate precisely—enabling realistic, orderly interactions with factory equipment for more credible industrial simulations.

These resources help teams move from proof-of-concept to repeatable scenarios faster—without having to author every template and interaction from scratch.