The Top Employers in Asia-Pacific Have Been Announced for 2026

SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Top Employers Institute has officially announced the 2026 Top Employers in Asia-Pacific, recognising 460 organisations across 23 countries for the strength of their people practices and the quality of their workplace environments.

This year’s announcement comes at a time when organisations across the region are navigating economic uncertainty, accelerating technological change, and sustained pressure on organisational capacity. In this context, the organisations recognised as Top Employers in 2026 stand out for the deliberate way they are designing their organisations to perform and sustain success under pressure. Commenting on the announcement, Billy Elliott, Regional Director Asia-Pacific at Top Employers Institute, said:

“Achieving Top Employer Certification for 2026 reflects an organisation’s commitment to creating high-quality workplaces that enable sustained business performance. The organisations recognised this year demonstrate strong alignment between people strategy and organisational goals, underpinned by a continued focus on improvement. We are proud to recognise these employers for the meaningful contribution they are making to the world of work”

These are the 460 organisations certified across Asia-Pacific:



Certified Top Employers are assessed through the Top Employers Institute’s globally consistent, data-driven Certification Programme, which evaluates organisations across six HR domains and 20 topics, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Wellbeing, Diversity & Inclusion, and Sustainability. Certification is awarded only to those organisations that meet the Top Employers Institute’s global standard of HR excellence and demonstrate a mature, integrated approach to their people strategy and practices.

The 2026 cohort reflects a broader shift identified through Top Employers Institute research towards the intentional organisation. Among the 460 certified organisations, those recognised this year are moving away from reactive expansion and short-term fixes, and towards deliberate design. They are making conscious choices about what matters most, how work is structured, and how technology and leadership are applied to support long-term performance.

The breadth of certification across 23 Asia-Pacific countries highlights both the scale and complexity of the region. Achieving certification at a regional level signals an organisation’s ability to align people strategy with business outcomes across diverse markets, cultures, and workforce expectations.

Together, the 2026 Asia-Pacific Top Employers demonstrate that sustained performance in today’s environment is driven not by constant acceleration, but by clarity of purpose, coherence of design, and intentional action. As organisations look ahead, these employers set a clear benchmark for building resilient, people-centred workplaces that are equipped for the future.

