True 1000Hz Powerhouse: PHILIPS EVNIA Unleashes the World’s First 1000Hz Dual-Mode Gaming Monitor 27M2N5500XD

In the fast-evolving esports hardware landscape, refresh rate is a make-or-break factor for gaming excellence. PHILIPS EVNIA's groundbreaking 1000Hz Ultra-High Refresh Rate Dual-Mode Gaming Monitor 27M2N5500XD officially launches today, bringing millisecond-winning smoothness to all gamers with its core "1000Hz Dual-Mode" technology.



Revolutionary Dual-Mode, Uncompromised Power

As the first dual-mode monitor with a true 1000Hz panel, the 27M2N5500XD eliminates motion blur and screen tearing in fast-paced FPS games like CS:GO and Valorant, making moving targets and bullet trajectories crystal-clear. Switch effortlessly between HD@1000Hz (ultra-smooth competitive mode) and QHD@540Hz (Overclocked, 2K high-res balance) via the quick access shortcut—no trade-offs between speed and visual detail.

Blazing Speed, Stunning Clarity

Equipped with a world leading fast IPS panel, ultimate high contrast ratio 2000:1 and 0.3ms smart MBR response time, this monitor delivers sharp, lag-free visuals. Enhanced by AI-Powered technology, it suppresses motion trailing, ensuring every skill activation and quick movement stays crisp. The “Three Highs” advantage (high resolution + high refresh + high image quality) caters perfectly to FPS enthusiasts.

Top-Tier Connectivity, Color Precision

Unleash full performance with a DP2.1 interface (80Gbps lossless transmission) and HDMI2.1 (48Gbps), supporting seamless connections to consoles and PCs. Covering 100% sRGB, 96% DCI-P3, and 94% Adobe RGB, plus 1.07 billion colors and Delta E < 1, it renders game scenes vividly. VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification (500nit peak brightness) boosts contrast and depth for immersive gameplay.

AI-Powered, Eye-Friendly

The flagship 27M2N5500XD integrates “AI + Health” features:

Hardware & Software Low Blue Light technology protects eyes during long sessions.

technology protects eyes during long sessions. Smart MBR + Adaptive-Sync prevents tearing and stutter.

prevents tearing and stutter. AI -enhanced Stark Shadow Boost reveals hidden details in shadows.

reveals hidden details in shadows. Smart Crosshair maintains visibility against any background.

maintains visibility against any background. Smart Sniper enhances precision for critical shots.

About Philips Evnia



Evnia redefines gaming displays with inclusive design, intelligent features, and next-level performance. True to its name — derived from the Greek word for “smart thinking” — Evnia aims to make every gamer feel seen, supported, and inspired.

Step into the future of gaming. Step into Philips Evnia.