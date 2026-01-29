Vinfast Signs Agreement to Develop Transportation Infrastructure in Indonesia

VinFast’s factory in Subang, Indonesia, was brought into operation in just 17 months, underscoring VinFast’s strong execution capability and long-term commitment to sustainable development in Indonesia.

SUBANG, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 January 2026 – VinFast Indonesia announced a strategic cooperation agreement with the Subang Regency Government and a key infrastructure partner to develop an interchange on the vital toll road connecting Cikampek and Palimanan (Cipali Toll Road). This milestone marks a significant step in VinFast’s long-term development strategy, reinforcing local transportation and industrial infrastructure while generating positive socio-economic impact in the Indonesian market.

Under the agreement, VinFast Indonesia will act as the strategic investor and fully finance the project. The parties aim to enhance transportation infrastructure without placing additional pressure on the local government budget, while accelerating project implementation and optimizing logistics costs to ensure the interchange becomes operational at the earliest possible stage.

Specifically, on January 14, 2026, VinFast Indonesia, the Subang Regency Government, and PT Lintas Marga Sedaya (PT LMS) – the operator of the Cipali Toll Road – signed a joint agreement for the construction, operation, and maintenance of the Manyingsal Interchange at Km 115+500 on the Cipali Toll Road.

VinFast Indonesia will fully finance all project-related expenditures, encompassing master planning, feasibility studies, permitting, construction, and ancillary costs, while working in close coordination with the Subang Regency Government to secure approvals from Indonesia’s Ministry of Public Works.

The Subang Regency Government will serve as the central coordinating authority, directly overseeing and processing all licensing procedures, including permits for the use of toll road space. It will designate specialized entities to implement the project, coordinate the completion of technical documentation, detailed design, and environmental impact assessments through to official project approval and operational licensing, and conduct periodic monthly supervision and evaluations.

In its capacity as the toll road operator, PT LMS will collaborate in developing technical cooperation programs within its mandate, while actively engaging in discussions and reaching agreement on detailed operation and maintenance plans under supplementary agreements.

On December 15, 2025, the project received in-principle approval from Indonesia’s Ministry of Public Works. Accordingly, the maximum project completion timeline is three years from the date of permit issuance. Upon completion of construction and receipt of the Operational Feasibility Certificate (SLFO), all land and interchange assets will be transferred by the Subang Regency Government to the Ministry of Public Works for management in accordance with state asset regulations.

Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, commented: “In every market we enter, we are committed to building enduring partnerships that generate shared prosperity. We do not view infrastructure as a peripheral investment, but as a foundational catalyst for sustainable socio-economic advancement. Our commitment to Indonesia is long-term and holistic, working alongside government and communities to strengthen competitiveness, create employment, and elevate quality of life. ‘Move people ahead, bring the nation forward’ is the principle that anchors our strategy and guides our actions across the region.”

The agreement not only underscores VinFast’s long-term investment commitment to Indonesia’s automotive sector, but also reaffirms the Company’s proactive role in partnering with local authorities to advance strategic infrastructure development.

Strengthening transportation infrastructure is expected to enhance logistics efficiency, improve Subang’s economic competitiveness, and generate sustainable growth momentum for the broader region. At the same time, the project is anticipated to create thousands of new employment opportunities, making a meaningful contribution to Indonesia’s ongoing industrialization and modernization efforts.

In under two years since entering Indonesia, VinFast has inaugurated its Subang facility, introduced a diversified electric vehicle portfolio, and rapidly expanded its ecosystem, from dealership and aftersales networks to a nationwide charging infrastructure developed in partnership with global charging network developer V-Green, as well as strategic alliances with leading banks and financial institutions.

Through bold policy frameworks and an integrated ecosystem strategy, VinFast is accelerating Indonesia’s green mobility transition and consolidating its position as a transformative force in the region’s sustainable transportation landscape.

