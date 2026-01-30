AZI Receives US$10 Million Share Subscription from Controlling Shareholder; Plans to Issue Shares at a 30% Premium to Market Price

BEIJING, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (Nasdaq: AZI) (“Autozi” or the “Company”) today announced that it has formally received US$10 million in share subscription proceeds from its controlling shareholder. Going forward, the Company intends to issue shares to the controlling shareholder at an appropriate time at a price representing a 30% premium to the market price.

The Company stated that the subscription proceeds have been fully received. Subsequent matters, including the issuance and registration of the shares, will be implemented in phases in accordance with the established arrangements, following the completion of the necessary corporate governance procedures and applicable disclosure requirements.

The Company stated that the controlling shareholder’s participation in the share issuance at the agreed subscription price demonstrates strong confidence in AZI’s long-term development strategy, business prospects, and intrinsic corporate value. Upon completion of the capital increase, the Company’s capital base will be further strengthened, which is expected to:

Optimize the Company’s capital structure and balance sheet and enhance overall financial stability;

Support continued investment and expansion of the Company’s core businesses and facilitate the execution of key projects;

Increase investment in technology research and development, product upgrades, and market channel expansion; and

Enhance the Company’s resilience to industry competition and cyclical fluctuations, while improving strategic flexibility.

“The controlling shareholder’s US$10 million share subscription represents the most direct and meaningful support for the Company’s long-term development,” AZI stated. “Going forward, we will continue to execute our established strategy, accelerate business expansion and product innovation, and deliver stronger and more stable operating performance to reward the trust and support of all shareholders.”

Market observers generally view increases in ownership by controlling shareholders through share purchases or private placements as a positive signal regarding a company’s fundamentals and medium- to long-term share price performance, which may help strengthen investor confidence and improve overall capital market expectations.

AZI reaffirmed that the Company will continue to adhere to prudent operations and compliant corporate governance practices, continuously enhance operational efficiency and profitability, seize industry development opportunities, and create sustainable long-term value for its shareholders.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.

AZI is a technology-driven operator of comprehensive solution-focused automotive e-commerce platforms. Leveraging advanced internet technologies and big data analytics tools, it provides global participants in the automotive industry with a range of value-added services, including but not limited to new car sales, parts procurement, and logistics coordination. The company aims to promote the upgrading and transformation of the entire industry chain by improving circulation efficiency and reducing operational costs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company’s proposed offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.