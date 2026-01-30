Celebrate Prosperity with Exclusive Chinese New Year Gifts & Hampers from JM Flower

SINGAPORE, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As the Lunar New Year approaches, JM Flower invites Singaporeans to discover purposeful and beautifully curated CNY gifts that bring heartfelt blessings and lasting impressions to loved ones, clients, and event guests. From festive floral arrangements to thoughtfully designed CNY hampers , this year’s collection embraces tradition with contemporary style and convenience.



With Chinese New Year gift-giving deeply rooted in the symbolism of prosperity, luck and harmony, JM Flower’s seasonal offerings elevate every celebration with meaningful selections that reflect festive sentiments. Now live online, shoppers can explore the full range of premium products at https://jm.com.sg/collections/cny-gifts-hampers – featuring bespoke gift sets, elegant floral arrangements, luxury hampers and more.

Thoughtful Gifting Made Easy – Perfect for Every Occasion

Whether visiting family and friends, rewarding team members, or expressing gratitude to clients, China New Year gifting has never been more expressive. JM Flower’s collection includes:

Festive Floral Gifts — Symbolic blooms like orchids and pussy willow arrangements that embody growth and good fortune.

— Symbolic blooms like orchids and pussy willow arrangements that embody growth and good fortune. Premium CNY Hampers — Curated baskets filled with seasonal treats and elements that celebrate abundance and joy.

— Curated baskets filled with seasonal treats and elements that celebrate abundance and joy. Corporate & Personal Gift Sets — Flexible options for businesses seeking memorable client gifts or staff appreciation presents.

Each CNY gift is designed to suit diverse tastes and budgets — from compact, affordable tokens to luxurious hampers that make a statement at family gatherings, open houses, and corporate events.

Festivity and Meaning in Every Gift

Chinese New Year is more than a celebration — it’s an expression of tradition, renewal, and goodwill. Thoughtfully chosen gifts are a way to share prosperity and send warm wishes for the year ahead. Hampers — especially those filled with auspicious treats and symbolic items — have become a cherished choice in Singapore’s gifting culture, conveying intent and connection beyond words alone.

“We believe that every gift tells a story of care and intention. Our CNY gifts and hampers are curated to express those sentiments with beauty and quality,” said a spokesperson for JM Flower.

Convenient and Reliable Delivery

With same-day delivery options available, customers can shop with ease knowing their festive gifts will arrive fresh and on time — perfect for last-minute planners and larger event orders.

Explore the full range today at https://jm.com.sg/collections/cny-gifts-hampers and make this Chinese New Year truly unforgettable with gifts that speak from the heart.

About JM Flower

JM Flower is a Singapore-based florist and gift curator specialising in elevated floral designs, seasonal gift collections, and tailored corporate gifting solutions. Known for blending traditional symbols with contemporary aesthetics, JM Flower makes meaningful gifting accessible and beautiful.