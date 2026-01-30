Champasak Authorities Rescue Pangolins Seized from Passenger Bus

Authorities in Champasak Province have rescued and released several pangolins after discovering the protected animals concealed on a passenger bus in Sanasomboun District.

Officials found four live pangolins on 25 January during a routine inspection at Checkpoint 44. The animals were hidden inside sacks on a passenger bus traveling from Attapeu to Vientiane Capital via Pakse.

After seizing the animals, provincial officials monitored their condition and confirmed they were healthy and fit for release.

On 28 January, the Department of Agriculture and Environment, working with the Department of Natural Resources and Environment and other relevant agencies, released the pangolins into Dong Hua Sao National Park.

Earlier this month, authorities carried out a similar rescue after a Pakse resident voluntarily handed over a Sunda pangolin weighing about two kilograms on 15 January. Officials released the animal into Dong Hua Sao National Park on 17 January after confirming its health.

Pangolins are protected under Lao law and are among the world’s most trafficked mammals, driven by illegal demand for their scales and meat.

Provincial authorities said the rescues and releases were conducted in line with the amended Wildlife Law and form part of ongoing efforts to combat wildlife trafficking, protect biodiversity, and strengthen conservation enforcement.

In a separate wildlife enforcement case, Lao authorities also seized nearly 50 kilograms of illegal wildlife products in Luang Prabang Province and Vientiane Capital in December, following inspections of shops, restaurants, and other suspected trade locations.

Officials said the operation targeted wildlife trafficking networks and reflected broader national efforts to curb illegal trade and protect endangered species.