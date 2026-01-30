HTX Hot Listings Weekly Recap (Jan 19-25): RIVER Soars 393% as Multi-Sector Momentum Rises with DeFi Surge and Memecoin Breakout

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — During the week of January 19-25, the crypto market showed signs of a gradual recovery amidst continued volatility. As risk appetite improved, capital began rotating into niche sectors with stronger narratives and clearer utility. Against this backdrop, newly listed assets on HTX—a leading global crypto exchange—generated significant wealth effects. Notably, RIVER recorded an all-time-high increase of 393% following its listing, while the Chinese-language memecoin project “我踏马来了(WoTaMaLaiLe)” surged as much as 192% after going live on the platform.

As market sentiment found its footing, HTX maintained its edge by delivering early-stage alpha and frictionless entry points for users. Through rigorous project curation and a visionary listing strategy, the platform became a nexus where high-potential opportunities across multiple sectors accelerate into real financial growth.

DeFi and Memecoin Sectors: Sentiment Rebounds, Leading Assets Take the Lead

RIVER (River): +393%, leading all newly listed assets with the highest weekly gain. River is building a chain-abstracted stablecoin system that connects assets, liquidity, and yield across multiple blockchains. Even after sharp price appreciation, RIVER maintained active trading momentum. HTX also launched a passive income product for the token, offering up to 10% APY, diversifying the asset’s return profile beyond mere price performance.

AUCTION (Auction): +34%. As a long-established DeFi project, Bounce aims to provide diverse auction mechanisms for individuals and projects. BOT, the governance token of bounce.finance, has been migrated to AUCTION at a 1:100 ratio. As capital flows back into the market, assets with mature mechanisms and proven use cases are once again attracting attention.

我踏马来了 (WoTaMaLaiLe): +192%. It is a Chinese-language memecoin project within the BSC ecosystem, inspired by a viral post from He Yi. Driven by community momentum and sentiment, culturally distinct and region-specific memecoins tend to exhibit stronger potential during market recoveries.

Public Blockchains and Scaling: L1 and L2’s Steady Progress and BTCFi’s Exploration

HANA (Hana Network): +157%, a Layer 1 project Launched by a Japanese team in December 2022, Hana Network introduces a new interface designed to onboard users into the crypto space through applications such as streaming and trading platforms. As Layer 1 narratives continue to evolve, its technical roadmap and ecosystem strategy are gradually gaining market recognition.

TAIKO (Taiko): +47%, a Layer 2 asset. Taiko is a fully open-source, permissionless, Ethereum-equivalent ZK Rollup designed to scale Ethereum natively. Market expectations for Ethereum scaling solutions remain structurally intact over the long term.

B2 (B² Network): +19%, a BTCFi and Layer 2 project. B² Network, a next-generation Layer 2 scaling solution built on Bitcoin, aims to significantly enhance performance and scalability without compromising Bitcoin's underlying security. While still in its early stages, the sector carries notable long-term potential.

Privacy Computing and AI: Structural Opportunities Unfold

ROSE (Oasis): +44%, a representative asset in the privacy sector. Oasis Network is a secure and scalable blockchain platform designed to redefine DeFi and drive broader adoption of blockchain technology beyond early crypto users. The rise of demand for data security and regulatory compliance remains the medium- to long-term value of privacy computing in focus.

KITE (Kite AI) : +40%, an AI-sector asset. Kite is building what it describes as the first AI payment blockchain, a foundational infrastructure enabling autonomous AI agents to operate. After a period of narrative recalibration, high-quality AI projects demonstrate sustained appeal.

Consistent High-Quality Listings Highlight HTX’s Asset Selection Strength

Overall, newly listed assets on HTX delivered synchronized strength across multiple sectors last week, ranging from high-beta DeFi and memecoin projects to long-term players in public blockchain, privacy, AI, and BTCFi. As the broader market gradually recovers, HTX continues to translate rigorous asset screening and forward-looking positioning into diversified, high-potential opportunities for its users. With sentiment normalizing, structurally driven, multi-sector resonance remains a trend worth monitoring closely.

