MIFF 2026 AND MATRADE PARTNERSHIP TO FURTHER ENHANCE GLOBAL STATUS OF HIGH-QUALITY MALAYSIAN FURNITURE

Collaboration to positively impact industry on a local and international scale

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) 2026 today entered into an Exchange of Cooperation Document with the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), recognising the national agency as a MIFF International Trade Partner working together to advance a collective agenda of further promoting quality Malaysian furniture on a global scale.



Exchange of Cooperation Document between MATRADE and MIFF

The strategic collaboration follows the event’s proven 31-year track record, which aligns closely with the Government’s mission to stimulate Malaysia’s trade and export industries. MIFF’s singular reputation as a leading, trusted trade show was another aspect taken into consideration by MATRADE in leading to the partnership.

As worldwide demands for high-quality, responsibly produced furniture remains strong, and with Malaysian exporters well-positioned to meet them with exceptional products, MATRADE’s role will be to share market intelligence, targeted access and sustained trade support. This follows challenges that include rising costs, shifting trade policies and increasingly sophisticated buyer expectations around sustainability, design innovation and supply chain resilience.

The Exchange of Cooperation Document was made by MATRADE CEO Mr. Abu Bakar Yusof and Informa Markets Malaysia General Manager Mr. Gerard Leeuwenburgh and witnessed by the Deputy Director General, Development & Commercial of Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB) Ts Farydatul Nazly, CEO of Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) Ms Tan Mei Phing, Deputy Director, Lifestyle & Life Sciences Section of MATRADE Mr Abdul Halim Mohamed Shariff, Founder and Chairman of MIFF Dato’ Dr Tan Chin Huat, MIFF General Manager Ms. Kelie Lim and Muar Furniture Association (MFA) President Mr. Steve Ong.

“This partnership reflects a shared vision to elevate Malaysia’s furniture industry on the global stage by bringing together MIFF’s globally recognised platform with MATRADE’s trade expertise in bridging local furniture players with premium international buyers,” said Mr. Abu Bakar after the signing at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur.

He continued: “Our collaboration is both timely and strategic. MIFF is not merely a trade exhibition but a global industry benchmark. Consistently ranked among the world’s top 10 furniture trade shows and the largest in Southeast Asia, MIFF’s impact is well proven, and together, we will translate Malaysian creativity, innovation and craftsmanship into measurable international trade success.“

Ms. Kelie Lim said: “Our partnership with MATRADE will see MIFF reach new heights of excellence in connecting global buyers and sellers. This win-win collaboration will also enhance opportunities for buyers and visitors, add weight to Malaysia’s status in the international furniture industry and provide long-lasting exposure for top brands looking to expand beyond borders with proven and new design trends and technologies.”

“Informa Markets Malaysia is honoured to be working closely with MATRADE, whom we previously collaborated with on other initiatives including International Healthcare Week and who brings deep expertise, global networks and a mandate to expand Malaysia’s trade footprint,” said Mr. Gerard Leeuwenburgh. “They also increase the mileage of our events, enabling us to align with national priorities, respond to industry needs and create long-term value, which is why we continuously look forward to partnering with them.”

Acknowledged universally as a trusted platform that delivers tangible business opportunities, MIFF has evolved into Southeast Asia’s largest export-oriented furniture trade show since its debut in 1995. As the region’s premier showpiece for sourcing innovative, high-quality and competitively priced furniture, it also highlights the country’s standing as among the top 10 largest furniture exporters in the world.

Now into its 32nd edition, MIFF 2026 takes place from 4–7 March 2026 at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL). With its signature ‘1 Fair, 2 Venues, 17 Halls’ concept, the event spans a total of 100,000 square metres of exhibition space and brings together more than 700 exhibitors and 20,000 buyers from 140 countries and regions.

During the press conference, Steve Ong, President of MFA, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “I am happy to see this partnership happening as it will significantly benefit industry players in expanding their export markets. I look forward to working closely with MATRADE and MIFF to ensure that Malaysian furniture continues to thrive and shine on the global stage.”

As MIFF’s Strategic Partner since 2013, MFA’s support is invaluable. Muar, the furniture capital of Malaysia, is home to manufacturers that contribute approximately 80% of the nation’s furniture exports. This partnership between MIFF and MATRADE is set to create new opportunities and strengthen the competitiveness of all Malaysian furniture manufacturers by enhancing access to market intelligence, trade support, and international exposure.

MIFF’s deep-rooted industry commitment has also seen it secure national endorsements, including from the Forest Research Institute of Malaysia, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, Ministry of Plantation and Commodities, Malaysian Timber Industry Board and the Malaysian Timber Council. It has the full support of the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau and Tourism Malaysia, whose Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign acts as an added catalyst to draw international MIFF 2026 visitors.

Early trade visitors enjoy free admission by registering before 13 February 2026, which saves them the RM30 entrance fee and provides access to MIFF’s exclusive, comprehensive buyer privilege programmes for more efficient and rewarding sourcing.

Buyers will strongly benefit from MIFF 2026’s early bird deal, so hurry and register at www.miff.com.my/register or visit www.miff.com.my for more information.

Note to Editors

About MATRADE (https://www.matrade.gov.my/en)

The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) was established on 1 March 1993 as the national trade promotional arm under Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI). MATRADE’s primary role is to assist Malaysian exporters in developing and expanding their export markets. Aligned with Malaysia’s commercial diplomacy efforts, MATRADE is the nation’s trade facilitator and champion of Malaysian-made products and services on the global stage.

About MIFF (www.miff.com.my)

MIFF is the largest and leading export-oriented furniture trade show in Southeast Asia, showcasing the widest collection of Made-in Malaysia wooden furniture, home furniture, and office furniture. Since 1995, MIFF is a one-stop platform connecting a wider community of 20,000+ buyers from 140 countries and regions. MIFF is organised by Informa Markets, which is a part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B event organiser in the world.